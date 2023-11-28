Vegan Triathlete Releases Newest Book on New York City's Times Square Billboards

Todd Crandell's Inspirational Book Celebrates his Milestone of 100+ IRONMAN Events.

Todd Crandell is a sober suicide survivor who has beaten the odds to become "The Original Sober Triathlete SM," completing over 100 IRONMAN competitions around the world. He has dedicated his life to helping those in recovery. Crandell is a Five Time Author, Subject of Over Three Documentaries, Public Speaker, Celebrity Addiction and Mental Health Counselor, Anti-Bullying Ambassador, Vegan, The Founder of Racing for Recovery™ and a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC-S) and a Licensed Independent Chemical Dependency Counselor (LICDC-CS).

HOLLAND, Ohio, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Crandell is excited to announce that his upcoming book release will be showcased on the most prominent billboards in the world - Times Square, New York City, on December 1-3, 2023. This event will bring attention to the power of personal transformation and recovery, inspiring all those who pass by with a message of hope and resilience, that "With Sobriety, Anything is Possible."

Titled "100", the highly anticipated book captures the essence of how Todd, testing the limits of his body, mind and spirit through completing over 100 IRONMAN events since 1999, found the strength to rebuild his life and empowers others to do the same.

This heartfelt compilation shares the message of his journey from addict to IRONMAN, that the individual is in control with a CHOICE to live a life by healthy decisions and positive change. The upcoming Times Square billboard will serve as a testament to Racing for Recovery's™ unwavering dedication to helping individuals overcome addiction and mental health issues through physical fitness and a plant-based lifestyle. Since its inception in 2001, Racing for Recovery™ has transformed countless lives, instilling hope and providing innovative support systems that motivate individuals towards recovery. Crandell built this CARF certified nonprofit out of his basement into the most unique, upbeat environment that exists. The building is a grown-up replica of what his childhood bedroom consisted of, displaying numerous posters of rock bands and sports heroes who inspired him to nurture his innate grit, determination, and perseverance. These also serve as a reminder to make the choice every day to honor the good in himself so that he can pay it forward while promoting his rockin' non-profit and its ongoing efforts to support individuals affected by addiction and mental health struggles.

"Seeing our vision for this book come to life on such a grand scale in Times Square is incredibly meaningful," expressed Crandell. "Our goal at Racing for Recovery™ is to provide the resources to understand the impact of trauma, predispositions, and other emotional and psychological factors associated with addiction that will arm you with the knowledge and power to enhance your life. IRONMAN events were a healthy outlet for me to work through my demons and cope effectively, because 'you are not immune to life's hardships,' as number three of the '4 Big Ideas' states that we emphasize in our therapeutic treatment groups." "Absolutely no one has to struggle with their addictions ever again, that is a choice! Contact our caring, licensed staff today to set up a clinical assessment and start the first step on your journey of self-betterment. We are with you every step of the way……Keep Going."

