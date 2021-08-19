Vegan Women's Multivitamin Digestive Enzyme B-Complex Vitamin C & Zinc Supplements From Boost Biotic Recommended by Self-Described "Health Freak"

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quickly becoming recognized in the industry as a premium supplement brand, Boost Biotic is dedicated to helping individuals achieve peak health with a range of supplements designed to target various health issues. The company has amassed a following of impressed users eager to recommend the company's vegan multivitamin digestive enzyme b-complex, vitamin c, and zinc supplement.

Learn more about the multivitamin supplement by visiting https://boostbiotic.com/products/vegan-vitality?_pos=1&_sid=f4684d4c5&_ss=r.

Emily C., a self-described "health freak," has reported, "I pride myself in what I put in my body and after trying...I have to say I am very impressed. Take my word as a health freak and buy it now."

The brand's digestive enzyme supplement, Vitality Boost, is formulated to provide overall health and wellness benefits in a 42-fruit-and-vegetable proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals and digestive enzymes made in the USA in FDA-approved facilities. Suitable for all adults, the advanced multivitamin and mineral complex is 100% vegan and vegetarian-friendly, gluten and dairy-free, non-GMO, and paleo and keto-compatible.

Some key ingredients the company highlights are as follows:

Vitamin C - Well known for its role in the growth, development, and repair of all body tissues, as well as its involvement in many body functions, including collagen formation, iron absorption, the proper functioning of the immune system, wound healing and cartilage, bones and teeth maintenance.

B-complex - The building blocks of a healthy body that directly impact energy levels, brain function, and cell metabolism.

Zinc - Required for several body processes, such as immune function, protein and DNA synthesis, wound healing, growth and development and enzymatic reactions.

After facing much frustration from the sheer number of lacking supplements on the market, the company's founder decided to work closely with a pharmaceuticals expert with 26 years of experience to create a diamond-quality brand. "Our focus is to create something that solves the most common problems while maintaining an affordable price point without sacrificing on the high standards everyone deserves," adds the company's senior spokesperson, Mahesh Yadav.

For those interested in additional information about Boost Biotic's multivitamin zinc supplements, please visit the official company website at https://boostbiotic.com/.

Contact Name : Mahesh Yadav

Contact Phone: +61411835706

Contact Email: [email protected]

About Boost Biotic

Boost Biotic is a premium supplement brand that strives to help individuals achieve peak health by providing the highest quality supplements made right here in the USA. Founded in 2020, we offer a range of ever growing supplements, visit www.boostbiotic.com.

SOURCE BoostBiotic