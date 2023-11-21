Vegan Yogurt Market to increase by USD 4.31 billion from 2022 to 2027; North America accounts for 40% of the global market growth - Technavio

The vegan yogurt market size is expected to grow by USD 4.31 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 18.15% during the forecast period. Frequent launches of new vegan yogurt varieties are notably driving the vegan yogurt market. However, factors such as Stringent rules and regulations related to food safety and standards may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product type (almond-based, soy-based, coconut-based, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

Global Vegan Yogurt Market 2023-2027
Key Segment Analysis

  • The market share growth of the almond-based segment is significant during the forecast period. The growth of the almond-based yogurt segment is fuelled by its advantage such that it often retains some of these nutritional benefits, making it an attractive choice for health-conscious consumers. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth.

Geographical Market Analysis 

  • North America accounts for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The concerns about animal welfare and the environmental impact of animal agriculture, as well as the health benefits of plant-based diets, are some of the main factors that are significantly contributing to the growth of the vegan yogurt market in North America. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in North America.

The vegan yogurt market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Barambah Organics Pty Ltd., Blue Diamond Growers, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, COYO Pty Ltd., Culina Yogurt, Daiya Foods Inc., Danone SA, Drums Food International Pvt. Ltd., Forager Project, General Mills Inc., Granarolo S.P.A., GTs Living Foods, Kite Hill, Oatly Group AB, Regenerative Plant Based Inc., SPRINGFIELD CREAMERY, Stonyfield Farm Inc., The Coconut Collaborative ltd. , The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.

Vegan Yogurt Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.15%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4.31 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

17.5

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

