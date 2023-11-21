Vegan Yogurt Market to increase by USD 4.31 billion from 2022 to 2027; North America accounts for 40% of the global market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vegan yogurt market size is expected to grow by USD 4.31 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 18.15% during the forecast period. Frequent launches of new vegan yogurt varieties are notably driving the vegan yogurt market. However, factors such as Stringent rules and regulations related to food safety and standards may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product type (almond-based, soy-based, coconut-based, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The Free sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vegan Yogurt Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth of the almond-based segment is significant during the forecast period. The growth of the almond-based yogurt segment is fuelled by its advantage such that it often retains some of these nutritional benefits, making it an attractive choice for health-conscious consumers. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the Free PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America accounts for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The concerns about animal welfare and the environmental impact of animal agriculture, as well as the health benefits of plant-based diets, are some of the main factors that are significantly contributing to the growth of the vegan yogurt market in North America . Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in North America .

Company Insights

The vegan yogurt market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Barambah Organics Pty Ltd., Blue Diamond Growers, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, COYO Pty Ltd., Culina Yogurt, Daiya Foods Inc., Danone SA, Drums Food International Pvt. Ltd., Forager Project, General Mills Inc., Granarolo S.P.A., GTs Living Foods, Kite Hill, Oatly Group AB, Regenerative Plant Based Inc., SPRINGFIELD CREAMERY, Stonyfield Farm Inc., The Coconut Collaborative ltd. , The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.

View the Free PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The organic rice flour market size is projected to increase by USD 156.61 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% between 2023 and 2028.

The pet treats market size is projected to increase by USD 9,103.56 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.57% between 2023 and 2028.

Vegan Yogurt Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio