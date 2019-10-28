VeganFoods Global Pte Ltd, aka Veganburg, Engages Craft Capital Management and Announces $15 Million Private Placement Regulation D 506 (c) Offering

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden City, NY based Brokerage firm Craft Capital Management is excited to announce the exclusive engagement of VeganFoods Global Pte Ltd, aka Veganburg. Veganburg is a plant based fast food chain with restaurants in Singapore and San Francisco. The exclusive advisory agreement with Craft Capital Management, LLC, a full service Investment Bank, was consummated in October 2019.

Services to be performed by Craft Capital include assisting Veganburg with a private placement offering of up to $15,000,000 million. This capital infusion will allow for continued growth and the build out of Veganburg restaurants, along with other business lines, in the USA and abroad. "Let's face it, the fast food concept will continue to be a big chunk of our lifestyle and it supports a growing population. We cannot change the fast food system but we can change what goes into it," said Alex Tan, Veganburg founder.

"Alex and Tracy together with the entire Veganburg team, have been terrific in building brand awareness. We at Craft Capital, are honored to be selected as Veganburg's investment bank. We look forward to working with Alex and Tracy on this private placement and the continued buildout of the Veganburg brand," said Barry Kiront, CEO of Craft Capital Management LLC.

This press release is not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell securities. Investments may be speculative, illiquid and carry a risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved.

About Craft Capital Management

Craft Capital Management is a full-service broker dealer and investment bank. Areas of focus include numerous growth sectors such as biotechnology, consumer goods and services, retail, financial services and business, technology, healthcare, medical device, and other categories. Craft Capital Management assists companies with corporate finance services, including initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private placements, registered direct offering, corporate notes, credit lines and financial advisory services. Additional information about Craft Capital Management LLC is available at www.craftcm.com . If you would like to inquire how Craft Capital may be able to assist with your company's financial needs, please contact us at info@craftcm.com .

About Veganburg

Based in San Francisco since 2010, Veganburg is the world's first 100% plant-based burger joint serving tasty plant-based comfort food with a fresh attitude. We look to be the burger of the new generation. Our mission: Inspire & excite the world to choose a plant-based diet as a form of sustainable living. Hand-crafted and GMO-free, the burgers are infused with both traditional and unique Asian fusion flavors to cater to different preferences and demographics.

Forward-Looking Statements. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding VeganFoods Global Pte Ltd. intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the safe harbor provisions of such Act. Words such as, but not limited to "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the restaurant markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and food and supply costs. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made. VeganFoods Global Pte Ltd. disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

http://www.craftcm.com

