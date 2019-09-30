Vegans, Vegetarians and Veg-Curious: Scruffy City VeganFest Returns to Knoxville Oct. 13

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scruffy City VeganFest , a festival designed to showcase local and out of town businesses who provide compassionate and cruelty-free food and services, will be held Sunday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Knoxville Expo Center. Attendees will experience and enjoy plant-based food samples, live entertainment, children's activities, giveaways and more.

"This event is not just for vegans and vegetarians, it's for anyone who is curious about thoughtful, sustainable eating and living," said Helene Greenberg, founder of Triangle VegFest and producer of Scruffy City VeganFest. "There's a lot of talk in the media today about veganism and what it means for our health, animals, and the future of our planet. We're excited to showcase more than 50 local and regional vendors that are making an impact on the sustainable and cruelty-free scene in East Tennessee. They will be on hand to showcase their food and products, and with the help of our sponsors, like Three Rivers Market and Born This Way Body Arts, this will be a zero waste event."

Triangle VegFest, the 501(c)3 nonprofit producing the festival, has worked to create similar events in Nashville; the Raleigh–Durham–Chapel Hill area, Asheville, and Wilmington, North Carolina; as well as in New Jersey. Scruffy City VeganFest is hosted by Knoxville Farmed Animal Save, a member of The Save Movement Worldwide Network, dedicated to raising awareness of animal cruelty by bearing witness to animal suffering, is hosting the event.

"Veganism is a growing movement and more and more cities are starting to not only embrace plant-based and cruelty-free businesses, they're asking for them," Greenberg said. "Knoxville is no different, and we encourage anyone who is interested in understanding more about how regional businesses are putting their own stamp on the movement are encouraged to attend this fun, family-friendly event."

Speakers at Scruffy City VeganFest include Allison and Shayler Spellman, Ronnie Tsunami, Lisa Marie McDonald, Brittany Sadé, and musician Grey, whose music and clothing line, Plant Based Drippin, is creating new energy in the vegan community.

In addition, musical acts Three Day Flight, James Shepard and Chloe Hanson will perform.

A few select vendor slots are still available for the event. Those interested should contact Greenberg at vegfestexpos@gmail.com.

For more information about Scruffy City VeganFest, visit https://www.knoxvillevegfest.com.

To buy tickets to Scruffy City VeganFest, visit https://www.universe.com/events/scruffy-city-veganfest-2019-tickets-tickets-knoxville-0RQK9L.

To RSVP to Scruffy City Vegan Fest, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/403271223562243/.

About Scruffy City VeganFest

Scruffy City VeganFest is one of several vegan-focused festivals produced by Triangle VegFest, and is designed to showcase local and out of town businesses who provide compassionate and cruelty free food and services and to promote the growing local vegan scene. Scruffy City VeganFest is sponsored by Three Rivers Market and Born This Way Body Arts, and hosted by Knoxville Farmed Animal Save, a member of The Save Movement Worldwide Network, dedicated to raising awareness of animal cruelty by bearing witness to animal suffering. For more information, visit https://www.knoxvillevegfest.com/.

