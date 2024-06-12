VeganSoulFood.org Recipe Site to Launch on Juneteenth

New website from Food Empowerment Project celebrates the rich diversity of foods from African, Afro-Caribbean, Afro-Latinx, and Cajun cuisine!

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Empowerment Project (F.E.P.), a vegan food justice organization, is excited to announce its new website, VeganSoulFood.org, just in time to celebrate Juneteenth, a national holiday in the United States that commemorates the end of slavery.

Vegan Soul Food is more than a recipe website; it's also a tool to help us understand the power of our food choices. By launching on Juneteenth, we're celebrating the power of the Black community and their resilience in preserving traditions from generation to generation.

Inspired by Black collective members jaz Boler and Kennedy Little and board member Elise Ferguson, F.E.P. launched Vegan Soul Food to highlight the wide variety of flavor-filled foods from the African diaspora that do not include animal ingredients and showcase that it is possible to eat vegan and still incorporate our traditional favorites.

"Vegan Soul Food has incredible traditional dishes that don't involve the exploitation or suffering of animals," says F.E.P.'s vegan programs collective member, jaz Boler. "It supports a healthier, happier lifestyle that we all deserve!"

Vegan Soul Food features more than a dozen delicious dishes from African and Afro-Caribbean to Afro-Latinx and Jamaican culture! Indulge in delicious eats like "Lobster" Macaroni and Cheese, Bahamian "Conch" Fritters, and Soul Food Chick'n Salad!

Todd Anderson of Turnip Vegan, who donated a tasty Black-Eyed Peas and Greens with Chipotle Mushroom Sausages recipe, says, "Vegan soul food brings back cherished memories with a new twist that's not only delicious but also better for our health."

Youth Advocacy Collective Member Kennedy shares, "No matter your background or ZIP code, everyone should have access to a platform that uplifts your culture and shares the importance of community and compassion. To me, that's what VeganSoulFood.org is, and I can't wait to see how it broadens perspectives on vegan dishes and the lifestyle. I'm excited for my family, friends, and community to be a part of this resource!"

Give your cooking some new inspiration and visit VeganSoulFood.org! The site goes live on Wednesday, June 19.

F.E.P.'s other recipe sites include VeganMexicanFood.com , VeganFilipinoFood.com , VeganLaoFood.com , and VeganChineseFood.com

About Food Empowerment Project

Food Empowerment Project (http://www.foodispower.org), founded in 2007, seeks to create a more just and sustainable world by recognizing the power of one's food choices. In all of its work, Food Empowerment Project seeks specifically to empower those with the fewest resources. Its advocacy areas include fair conditions for farm workers; the availability of healthy foods in Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities; and the protection of animals. A vegan food justice organization, Food Empowerment Project also works to expose negligent corporations, such as those that push unhealthy foods into low-income areas, those that perpetuate food deserts (or food apartheid areas), and those that sell chocolate derived from the worst forms of child labor. Food Empowerment Project is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Contact: Alejandra Tolley

Phone: (408) 963-8096

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Food Empowerment Project