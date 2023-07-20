VEGAS CHAMBER AND LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO PRODUCE AND DISTRIBUTE ITS AWARD-WINNING BUSINESS MAGAZINE

News provided by

Las Vegas Review-Journal

20 Jul, 2023, 17:30 ET

The rebranded Taking Care of Business magazine debuts in September.

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Vegas Chamber and the Las Vegas Review-Journal announce a new innovative partnership to retool and rebrand the Chamber's Business Voice magazine as Taking Care of Business. This collaboration will expand the audience reach of the magazine and significantly increase its visibility across the entire region.

Through this unprecedented partnership, the award-winning digital magazine will be produced and distributed via the Review-Journal's distribution channels, including to its Business Press subscribers.  Additionally, the Taking Care of Business magazine will be promoted through the Review-Journal to broaden its readership and expose a larger community audience to its content, including business information and small business features, with programs and benefits to help local businesses grow.  The magazine will also be distributed through social media channels and digital reading platforms.

Taking Care of Business will be fully interactive, featuring relevant topics and profiles of influential newsmakers and linking ads directly to advertisers' websites. Each mobile-friendly issue is emailed to every business member in the Chamber's database, prominently displayed on the Vegas Chamber homepage for members and nonmembers, and, starting in September, available at reviewjournal.com. 

"This innovative partnership between the Las Vegas Review-Journal and the Vegas Chamber builds on the strengths of both organizations and provides tremendous opportunities for Chamber members to increase the exposure of their brands," said Vegas Chamber President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald.  "Together, our two powerhouse organizations can accomplish more by offering additional access to vital news and information to help businesses grow and thrive."

As the official publisher of Vegas Chamber's Taking Care of Business and a trusted brand in the market, the Review-Journal will be a dedicated and experienced sales partner joining forces with the Chamber's staff in a combined effort to showcase businesses like never before.

"Timing could not have been better for a partnership between our two organizations.  The business community and Nevadans alike look to both the RJ and the Vegas Chamber for their business insights, news and connections," said Chase Rankin, senior vice president of advertising sales for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.  "We're excited to broaden the reach of 'Taking Care of Business' through our digital platform, which is why this partnership is a win-win for both organizations and all business partners in the community ."

The first issue of Taking Care of Business will debut on September 17, 2023.  The advertising deadline for the premier issue is August 11, 2023. To reserve space at Vegas Chamber member and nonmember rates, contact Christy Cuthbert, director of retail advertising for the Review-Journal, at (702) 787-6293 or email [email protected].

About the Vegas Chamber
The Vegas Chamber is the broadest-based business association in Nevada, representing small businesses and employers throughout the state.  Founded in 1911, its purpose is to cultivate growth and prosperity.  In addition to a wide range of benefits to help employers and entrepreneurs thrive and create jobs, the Vegas Chamber is the leading advocate for small businesses in Nevada and is deeply engaged in policy at the local, state, and federal levels.  For more information, visit VegasChamber.com.

Taking Care of Business
Named 2018 Best Magazine and 2019 Honorable Mention by the Western Association of Chamber Executives (WACE), Taking Care of Business (formerly Business Voice) is the Vegas Chamber's magazine. In partnership with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the digital magazine is distributed monthly via email, social media platforms, websites, digital reading platforms and published 12 times a year.

About the Las Vegas Review-Journal 
The Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's news leader since 1909. A state, regional, and national award-winning multi-platform news organization, the Review-Journal operates  www.reviewjournal.com, a network of niche publications and community newspapers, e-newsletters, custom printing, a video production studio and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

Media Contacts:          
Cara Clarke/702-743-9362
Vegas Chamber
[email protected]

Wanda Blair/702-383-0223
Las Vegas Review-Journal
[email protected]

SOURCE Las Vegas Review-Journal

Also from this source

El semanario Las Vegas Review-Journal en Español presenta el premio "Héroes de Nuestra Comunidad"

The Las Vegas Review-Journal en Español Introduces Heroes of Our Community Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.