Vegas Chocolate Tour Is A Sweet Treat In Sin City For Valentine's Day

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans purchase more than 60 million pounds of chocolate for Valentine's Day. Now chocolate lovers of all ages can enjoy a new comprehensive chocolate experience in exciting Las Vegas.

Explore the sweet side of Sin City on a Vegas Chocolate Tour. Learn the history of chocolate on this 4-hour tasting tour while sampling delicacies from world renown chocolate brands, go behind the scenes of chocolate making at Vegas' own Ethel M Chocolate Factory, see the famous "Welcome to Vegas" sign and print your own message on the iconic M&M's candies at M&M World. Tours take place Tuesday and Saturday mornings from 9 am to 1:30 pm and we will have a special Valentine's Day evening tour on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4 to 9pm.

Vegas Chocolate Tour enables guests to learn the history and fun facts of chocolate in the comfort of an air conditioned SUV.

Guests of Vegas Chocolate Tour can:

Explore the 28,000 square foot four story M&M's World Store, print your own messages on the iconic M&M candies, snap colorful photos for your Instagram feed, meet the M&M characters or shop for souvenirs at the only M&M's World Store located in the Western US (other U.S. stores are NYC and Orlando ).

). Explore the 13,000 square foot Hershey's Chocolate World candy store housing more than 800 Hershey candies and chocolates and sample some of the dozens of varieties of flavors of Hershey's chocolate kisses and Jolly Rancher flavors.

Stop at the famous "Welcome to Vegas" sign providing an opportunity for a once in a lifetime photo opp.

Take the chocolate factory tour at the famous Ethel M Chocolate Factory and Botanical Cactus Garden.

Indulge in one of a kind decadent ice cream jars at Planet Hollywood.

View the world's larges chocolate fountain at Bellagio.

Get a chance to taste world renown Chef Thomas Keller's new K+M Extravirgin Chocolates bars and the unique hot chocolate at the new Dandelion Chocolate Store in Venetian.

The Vegas Chocolate Tour is perfect for families, foodies, and both residents and tourists. It is the only chocolate tour of Las Vegas. Tickets are $109. To book a tour or find out more information, check out www.vegaschocolatetour.com.

CONTACT: Shaena Engle

Shaena2@aol.com

213.200.4728

SOURCE Vegas Chocolate Tour

