Vegas Doubles Down on Las Vegas Aces with Sponsorship for Every Active Player

The First-of-Its-Kind Partnership Asks Team Members to "Just Play. Rep Vegas"

LAS VEGAS, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The champion players of the Las Vegas Aces are getting a cash boost, direct from Vegas. Today the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) announced that it will sponsor each player on the team, resulting in a first-of-its-kind, two-year sponsorship.

The deal, which the LVCVA brokered directly with each player's agents, will offer a $100,000 per year sponsorship to each active player for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The intentionally simple sponsorship agreement enables players to do what they do best, "Just Play. Rep Vegas." The surprise announcement was made directly after the team's scheduled practice.

"These players have put a national spotlight on Las Vegas. There are no better representatives for Las Vegas than these champion athletes," said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA. "A first of its kind sponsorship deal with the players directly creates a win for them and a win for our destination. This partnership builds on the current momentum of sports tourism and the popularity of women's professional sports."

The current active roster as of May 18, 2024, includes: Kierstan Bell, Emma Cannon, Alysha Clark, Sydney Colson, Dyaisha Fair, Chelsea Gray, Megan Gustafson, Kate Martin, Kelsey Plum, Kiah Stokes, A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young.

The two-time champion team was the first to bring home a national title to Las Vegas, the undisputed Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World. Today's announcement was made by Hill.

Also present at today's milestone moment were two of the destination's mayors, both of whom are women proudly serving on the LVCVA Board of Directors. North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown and Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero were joined by fellow board members including County Commissioner Michael Naft, Jan Jones-Blackhurst and Ann Hoff to congratulate the championship team on behalf of the Greatest Arena on Earth, Las Vegas.

