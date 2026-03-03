Vegas for Athletes Names DNA Vibe Title Sponsor of VFA Summer Games

LAS VEGAS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vegas for Athletes (VFA) today announced DNA Vibe as the official Title Sponsor of the VFA Summer Games, marking a historic, mission-aligned partnership advancing youth sports, preventive health, and community vitality.

Through its national SHINE movement, DNA Vibe will equip every participating athlete with its patented regenerative "Jazz Band" wearable — providing thousands of youth athletes elite-level recovery support at no cost to families. Designed to help prevent injury, support performance, accelerate recovery, and promote mental and emotional wellness, the initiative represents a transformative investment in athlete well-being.

"This partnership reflects a shared belief in prevention, recovery, and longevity," said Perry Kamel, Founder and CEO of DNA Vibe. "Vegas for Athletes is building a system that protects kids, supports families, and strengthens communities — exactly why SHINE exists."

Founded by DNA Vibe, SHINE is a purpose-driven national movement connecting health innovation with community revitalization. Supported by philanthropic partners, the initiative is granting one million Jazz Band wearables to high school and collegiate athletes nationwide in 2026 — a donation exceeding $500 million — while fueling deployment of local advanced manufacturing centers. SHINE links individual recovery with community vitality, advancing a philosophy that resilient people build resilient systems.

Headquartered in Denver, DNA Vibe is scaling its Local Advanced Manufacturing Pod (LAMP) model across the country, with its flagship Las Vegas campus launched January 6, 2026. This historic community-based manufacturing approach brings production closer to the communities served while generating local jobs, skills training, and economic opportunity — reinforcing SHINE's commitment to restoring health and productivity at both individual and systemic levels.

The Las Vegas LAMP launch aligns directly with VFA's mission to prevent sudden cardiac arrest in youth sports through free ECG screenings, education, and partnerships. The VFA Summer Games — an Olympic-style citywide youth sports experience — serves as the organization's flagship platform for normalizing preventive health and recovery at scale.

"DNA Vibe is not simply supporting an event," said Troy Roques, Executive Director of VFA. "They are investing in athlete health, family education, and the long-term strength of our city. This partnership shows what's possible when prevention, innovation, and community unite."

Together, SHINE, the Las Vegas LAMP launch, and the VFA Summer Games represent a new national model integrating youth athletics, regenerative recovery, preventive health, and community-based innovation — demonstrating how cities can build healthier people within stronger systems.

