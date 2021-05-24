Vegas Golden Knights turn to Ricoh solutions during time of immense growth

"We're doing business differently today, and Ricoh is helping us stay nimble as we adapt to the changes and continue to expand," said Vegas Golden Knights IT Director George Guevara. "Ricoh provides the technology, knowledge and experience to support our staff—whether they are working from home or working in arenas—partnering with IT to manage and help secure information across all of our facilities. Ricoh helped to get us off to a phenomenal start and is continuing to help us transform the way we communicate with our teams, coaches, support staff and fans, so we can stay focused on forward momentum and future success."

Ricoh began partnering with the Vegas Golden Knights at the team's inception in 2017 and is furthering its support of BKSE businesses in other areas and as they expand into new growth opportunities. Ricoh's footprint with the organization spans three locations supporting various practice and game-day locations, T-Mobile Arena, City National Arena and Lifeguard Arena.

Through this expanded partnership, Ricoh is providing digital services technologies to empower Black Knights Sports & Entertainment to intelligently manage and share information seamlessly and easily, drive greater efficiencies and communicate more securely and effectively as they skate toward success. With the Vegas Golden Knights in its fourth season, combined with BKSE's expansion, leadership teams are looking for additional innovative new technologies and services to make the organization even more productive and efficient, including managed services for mail and production print solutions.

"It's our privilege to work alongside the Vegas Golden Knights, as they navigate the vital transition to digital transformation, and it's exciting to participate in their successes and continued growth along the way," said Mark Pagenkopf, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Ricoh USA, Inc.. "We are proud that our customers trust us and know they can rely on replicating the reliability, productivity and efficiency they get from Ricoh and want to continue to leverage our partnership in new and exciting ways going forward."

For more information about Ricoh, click here. Or follow the company's social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services, thus enabling individuals to work smarter.

With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-years history, Ricoh is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2021, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,682 billion yen (approx. 15.1 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

| ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS |

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners William Foley and his family and the Maloof family. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com. Fans can follow the team on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and Snapchat.

