Vegas Headliner April Brucker Reveals Her Secrets in New Book

Whether readers are interested in ventriloquism as a career, hobby or just a pastime, "Don't Read My Lips!" provides practical advice, how-to instruction and timely tips for everyone from novices to professionals.

Ms. Brucker includes a history of ventriloquism, why ventriloquism continues to thrive as an art form, plus how to learn the craft, create a character and write a routine. She reveals how to pursue a career as a ventriloquist, including procuring bookings, performing on television and dealing with the unexpected.

The author also reveals anecdotes from her encounters with Mariska Hargitay, Chris Matthews, Jerry Springer and other celebrities, an incident at the 2016 Republican National Convention with her dummy Donald J. Tramp and an irate New York doorman threatening to have April and puppet May Wilson arrested during a network television taping.

"Whether you're just starting out or you're a card-carrying vent, I share the how-to of the craft, plus the excitement, fun and rewards of being a vent," adds Ms. Brucker.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Seen on "Entertainment Tonight," "Inside Edition," "My Strange Addiction," "Today," "Videos After Dark," "What Would You Do?" and many domestic and international television shows, April Brucker started as a ventriloquist at age 13, had her own public access TV show at age 16 and was the only ventriloquist performing in Las Vegas in late-2020/early-2021. A former New Yorker, Ms. Brucker performed for more than a decade in Manhattan cabarets, comedy clubs and off-Broadway shows. She earned her BFA in Acting at NYU's Tisch School and was awarded an MFA in Creative Writing & Screenwriting at Antioch University Los Angeles. Connect with April Brucker on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and at www.AprilBrucker.TV.

