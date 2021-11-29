Vegas Headlining Magician Returns for One Night Only to Benefit Police's Sergeant Santa

CANTON, Mich., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With 50 states, 53 countries and 6 continents stamped on his passport, Michigan native Aaron Radatz never forgets his roots and will be returning to the Village Theater in Canton for one show only-Friday, December 10th at 7 p.m.

Aaron Radatz / Photo Credit Josh Bowren Aaron and April Radatz / Photo Credit Josh Bowren

This year's show proves to be a special one for Radatz and his choreographer/singing/dancing wife and co-producer April Radatz as the performance will benefit the Detroit Police Officers annual giving campaign aptly named Sergeant Santa. Sergeant Santa will deliver stuffed toys to children handpicked by officers that need extra Christmas joy this season. A new stuffed toy of any sort is requested to be donated in person by all those attending the Radatz holiday magic show on December 10th.

Patti Kukula, executive director of Detroit Public Safety Foundation said, "We are thrilled to combine forces of kindness with Radatz and his team and make Christmas a little brighter for these families." Radatz added, "There's nothing more magical than Christmas for children. We as a community can do a small part to create real magic. This cause also hits home for April and me as we have numerous family and friends that proudly serve as police officers."

Radatz, recently featured on the global TV sensation Masters of Illusion, is thrilled to be presenting their family friendly show of eye-popping magic and audience participation at this venue for the 14th year. "I was born and raised in Michigan, so it is always a delight to return and perform. It is also very exciting to have people see magic in person as it was intended to be and not through a screen…no CGI, no filters, just pure magic LIVE," said Radatz.

His Michigan performance highlights include performances for General Motors, Chrysler, Soaring Eagle Casino, Andiamo's, Jeff Daniels, the Detroit Tigers, and several others. Time Magazine said, "He is THE magician to see."

Back by popular demand is April Radatz. She has shared the stage with Ed McMahon and Andy Williams and will ring in the holidays with some favorite yuletide tunes and dazzle in the magic with husband Aaron.

Tickets range from $18 to $30 and can be purchased online at www.cantonvillagetheater.org or by calling (734) 394-5300. Learn more about the award-winning magic of Aaron Radatz at www.aaronradatz.com.

Radz Magical Productionz LLC

Contact Josh Bowren for Interviews

(888) 588-4656

[email protected]

aaronradatz.com

SOURCE Aaron Radatz