"Vegas Marries the Military": A Gesture of Love and Gratitude by The Vegas Wedding Chamber

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vegas Wedding Chamber is excited to announce its upcoming Outreach initiative, "Vegas Marries the Military". Making waves November 5th, this event is a celebration of love, a heartfelt thank you to the brave souls who have served our nation, and coincides with the Veterans Day spirit.

Couples applied by submitting a photo, a list of Military service, and their love story. From hundreds of entries, 8 Winning Couples were selected. Couples will be married throughout Las Vegas during the day on November 5, with a mass wedding Reception where all the winning couples and guests will descend on Wildhorse Golf Club in Henderson at 5pm that day.

Event Highlights Include:

Eight Honored Couples : The winners include couples from across the US, from Florida to California , including couples living in Las Vegas . Winners are from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.

: The winners include couples from across the US, from to , including couples living in . Winners are from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Distinguished Guest Speakers: Prominent figures in the wedding industry and military community will speak. including Lieutenant Governor of Nevada , Stavros Anthony and President pro tempore of Nevada's Senate, Pat Spearman .

Prominent figures in the wedding industry and military community will speak. including Lieutenant Governor of , and President pro tempore of Senate, . Wedding Providers are Veterans Too : Many of the Officiants and Vendor Sponsors are Veterans themselves. The Chamber believes it is important to feature veteran sponsors who hold this endeavor near and dear to their hearts

: Many of the Officiants and Vendor Sponsors are Veterans themselves. The Chamber believes it is important to feature veteran sponsors who hold this endeavor near and dear to their hearts Memorable Venues: These venues are prestigious in the Vegas wedding industry, and include the Bellagio, the Aria Hotel, Little Church of the West, Chapel of the Hearts, Paradise Wedding Chapel, Vegas Weddings, Las Vegas Immersive Weddings, and Wildhorse Golf Club.

"The Chamber is proud to combine our World-Renowned Weddings with our commitment to Community Service. The stories of these couples, interwoven with their military service, are a testament to the spirit of love," says Charity Mills, Community Outreach Director for the Vegas Wedding Chamber.

For event info visit: https://www.weddingchamber.vegas/lv-marries-the-military

To read the incredible Love Stories, visit: https://www.weddingchamber.vegas/vegas-wedding-chamber-gives-8-military-couples-free-weddings-to-say-thank-you-for-your-service

About The Vegas Wedding Chamber:

As the only Chamber of Commerce in the world solely dedicated to the Wedding Industry, The Vegas Wedding Chamber stands as a beacon in the wedding industry, promoting the growth and success of the world's leading wedding destination. Their commitment to giving back is showcased through initiatives like "Vegas Marries the Military."

