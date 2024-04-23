Vegas PBS Partners with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District to Assist Nevada's Workforce

LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vegas PBS and The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District have partnered to boost Southern Nevada's workforce through a collaborative effort. The Library District will provide job training and preparation services combined with the newly launched program, Jobtimize Nevada. This partnership aims to help students and underemployed or unemployed adults find the career opportunities and employers that match their skills and interests.

Jobtimize

Nevada Jobtimize is a platform that connects job seekers, career counselors and workforce case managers, and employers in one convenient location on the Library District's website, TheLibraryDistrict.org . The platform utilizes a "matching technology," which prioritizes overall job suitability when connecting individuals with job opportunities. This is because job suitability is the most statistically significant predictor of success.

"We are excited to join with Vegas PBS in implementing this new technology on the Library District website," said Library District Executive Director Kelvin Watson. "It is particularly timely as businesses of all kinds are searching for employees that are a good match to their industry and culture. And like everything at the library, this new service will be completely free to the public."

Vegas PBS has collaborated with public and private partners to introduce Nevada Jobtimize, a program to enhance education, employment optimization, and career placement. This initiative was made possible after Vegas PBS was awarded a grant for workforce development through the American Rescue Plan Act. Thus far, more than 40 organizations catering to job seekers, such as youth and veterans, have enrolled in the program. Vegas PBS has collaborated with public and private partners to introduce Nevada Jobtimize, a program to enhance education, employment optimization, and career placement.

"As a result of receiving ARPA funding from the City of Las Vegas and Clark County, Vegas PBS is able to partner with Southern Nevada organizations to provide the Nevada Jobtimize platform, which is dedicated to serving their clients in exploring careers and seeking training to businesses for hiring the right talent for their job openings and with its companion piece for businesses to interviewing and hiring individuals with the right 'fit' for their jobs and company," said Debra Solt, Director of Workforce Training & Economic Development at Vegas PBS. "This funding has made it possible to partner with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District by providing Jobtimize to all 25 branches, which will enable library cardholders and their family an opportunity to utilize the system from career exploration to job obtainment."

For info on the program, visit TheLibraryDistrict.org/Jobtimize .

