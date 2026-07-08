Vegas Tejano Takeover 2026 to Convene Thousands of Tejano Music Fans, Artists, and Industry in Las Vegas July 9 to 12, at Westgate Las Vegas

Dubbed the "96-Hour Tejano Music Marathon" the 22nd Annual Showcase & Fanfest Will Feature Tejano Music Superstars, Including Recording Artists Los Palominos, Michael Salgado, Elsa Garcia, Marcos Orozco, Santiago Jimenez, Jr., The Latin Breed, La Fiebre, David Farias, Solido, and the Official Emilio Navaira Tribute Featuring Emilio & Diego Navaira to Name a Few

LAS VEGAS, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed producer of cultural marketing experiences and content, INGEÑUITY present its 22nd edition of its Tejano music fan-favorite Vegas Tejano Takeover 2026, sponsored by AARP, from July - 12 at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Vegas Tejano Takeover is the marquee event of the Tex-Mex and Conjunto music industry. Each year, more than 8,000 music fans from across America come together in Las Vegas to attend the four-day music event featuring three distinct music experiences — the Tejano America Fanfest Expo, the Gran Bailes mega dances, and the Vegas Vibe Pool Splash kicking off the convening!

Vegas Tejano Takeover 2026 - July 9-12, at Westgate Las Vegas! Speed Speed Tejano America Fanfest Expo at the Vegas Tejano Takeover Tejano Music Superstar Bobby Pulido Performs at the Vegas Tejano Takeover!

"This event is personal because it's the soundtrack of my life growing up in a small community in Kansas. My dad was a Tejano musician from Kingsville, TX who joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Topeka, Kansas," said Sarah Ruiz Chávez, Founder of Vegas Tejano Takeover and President of INGEÑUITY. "We are proud that this one-of-a-kind event has become an annual reunion for fans, veterans and their friends and families."

The Tejano music genre is a true American art form and holds deep cultural significance among its predominantly Mexican American fan base across the United States.

"AARP is proud to celebrate the powerful connection between culture and music at one of the nation's top Tex-Mex events," said Yvette Peña, Vice President of External Partnerships in the Office of Inclusive Impact at AARP. "We understand how music—whether through singing, dancing, or simply listening—can stimulate the brain, lift the spirit and enrich our lives."

The 2026 Vegas Tejano Takeover features all-star performances, tributes, and musical reunions across the 4-days with such groups as Michael Salgado, Elsa Garcia, Los Palominos, Marcos Orozco, Solido, The Latin Breed, La Fiebre, the Offical Emilio Tribute featuring Emilio & Diego Navaira with special guests David Lee Garza & Destiny Navaira, David Farias Y La Tropa F, Lazaro Perez Y Su Conjunto, Los Garcia Bros, David DeAnda Y Xelencia, Albert Zamora, Jesse Perez Y Sus Compadres, Mando Y La Venganza, Loca Pasión, Los Texmaniacs featuring Santiago Jimenez, Jr., Los Tellez, Chente Barrera, Monica Saldivar, Conjunto Romo, Los Delta Boyz, Javier Solis Y Los Unikoz, Marcos Reyes & Latin Rock All-stars with guest star Richard Bean, Gabriella Salazar, Marisela Hernandez, Conjunto Califas, Elijah Ezequiel Y Los Conjunto Addictz, The Ybarra Boyz, 805 Cali Tejanos, Los Sociales, Stranded In The City, and DJ Lucky J.

The Vegas Tejano Takeover 2026 is sponsored by AARP, Casino Del Sol, and Lopez Entertainment. The 2026 Vegas Tejano Takeover is set for July 9-12, at Westgate Las Vegas once again. For more information on the 2026 edition, go to VegasTejano.com or call 913-397-8850.

Contact:

David Chavez

816-507-7877

[email protected]

SOURCE INGENUITY