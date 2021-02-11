Vegas Wedding Photographer Offers All-Inclusive Adventure Wedding Experience and Amazing Photography for Couples Looking to Tie the Knot

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes time to get married, many couples are forgoing the large traditional ceremonies and opting to head off to Las Vegas for a more unique wedding experience as they exchange their vows in one of several scenic and iconic outdoor locations.

However, a million things can and sometimes do go wrong. From rented dresses that don't fit quite right to 3rd party transportation companies that can't follow simple instructions, Las Vegas wedding photographer Trey Tomsik has seen it all.

Get Married at a real Ghost Town Wedding Chapel. All inclusive packages available including minister, photographer, video of ceremony, flowers and free limo transportation. COVID free weddings! We take every precaution possible and we take the safety of our couple very serious. Our scenic outdoor locations provide a safe COVID free place to have a beautiful wedding day.

This is why he created a custom bespoke wedding experience for local and visiting couples looking to tie the knot at such majestic outdoor locations as Valley of Fire or Nelson's Ghost Town. Trey is the owner and operator of Scenic Las Weddings, a 20-year-old wedding planning and photography company located in Las Vegas.

He has compiled an all-star team of experts who work together in tandem to help ensure that even the smallest of details of the wedding are not overlooked. "We go above and beyond in our efforts to take out all the worrying from the equation," said Trey. "Everything has to go smoothly so that when it's time for the wedding ceremony and photography, couples can relax, enjoy amazing times, and get spectacular photography taken that they will cherish forever."

"We try to be very transparent about everything couples can expect on their wedding day. We have no hidden fees—and couples get full rights to use every photo we shoot. We always strive to under-promise and over-deliver," Trey continued. "For example, we have a 5-star florist on our team who works closely with couples to create the exact bouquet that brides want. They will then deliver it directly to the hotel right before the wedding."

A stress-free wedding experience is only half of the equation of the perfect wedding. As a professional photographer and Las Vegas native, Trey knows how to work with the variable lighting and weather conditions in each of the scenic outdoor locations to create some of the most amazing and memorable photos.

"After decades of providing couples with the very best in outdoor weddings and photography, we have built internal processes to ensure that things run as smoothly as possible," said Trey. "I work in close tandem with my team of professional wedding planners to provide our clients with memories that will last a lifetime and service each client to the highest standards possible."

About Scenic Las Vegas Weddings

Established in 2000, Scenic Las Vegas Weddings is a full-service Las Vegas destination wedding firm that offers couples the chance to get married and have photos taken in one of several iconic Las Vegas outdoor locations. The company was founded by Las Vegas native Trey Tomsik who has a lengthy career as a professional wedding photographer. For more information on Scenic Las Vegas Weddings or to speak to Trey, please visit our website at https://www.sceniclasvegasweddings.com/.

