Vegas Will Never Be The Same. Palms Casino Resort Launches "Unstatus Quo"

Palms Casino Resort brings together eclectic group of pop culture icons and friends of the resort to break the Las Vegas status quo and usher in a new era for the iconic city. The launch of the Palms' new campaign, "Unstatus Quo" (https://youtu.be/mjLuy5U9PNU), celebrates a truly transformational, different by design, $690 million renovation that touches virtually every aspect of the property. When guests set foot in the completely reimagined property, they will be greeted with anything but the Vegas norm. After all, what happens at the Palms resonates everywhere.

About Palms Casino Resort

Palms Casino Resort has been heralded as one of Las Vegas' "must see" gaming and entertainment destinations since its opening in 2001. Following its acquisition by Station Casinos in 2016, the iconic property is now undergoing a $690 million renovation that will touch virtually every aspect of the property and, yet again, transform Palms into Las Vegas' most elevated destination by creating a mix of classic Vegas hospitality and extraordinary new culture, art, culinary, music and entertainment experiences featuring world-class partnerships. These partnerships include industry-leading nightlife and entertainment companies such as Clique Hospitality and Live Nation, as well as celebrity chefs Bobby Flay, Michael Symon and Marc Vetri. Palms is located just west of the center of the Las Vegas Strip off I-15 on Flamingo Road. To learn more about the Palms and its transformation, visit www.palms.com or connect with us on social via Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

