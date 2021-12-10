VegasSlotsOnline: How Much Could You Win Betting on Five of the Biggest Blowouts in Sports?

Whether it's the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA or UFC's Jose Aldo, these staggering losses could have turned $100 into thousands in profit for lucky bettors. The list demonstrates just how much odds vary, with a wager on Brazil's semifinal embarrassment in the 2014 FIFA World Cup returning over 50 times more profit than some others.

Not only this, VSO News has assessed future events to find comparative prices. A wager on the Arizona Cardinals' infamous 2012 blowout in the NFL would have secured odds of +1100. That's akin to a current wager on the Chicago White Sox to take victory in MLB this season with FanDuel.

