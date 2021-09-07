VegasSlotsOnline ranks Tom Brady's odds to claim a record eighth championship for the NFL 2021 betting season

At the time of writing, DraftKings has priced the Bucs at -200 to finish on top of the NFC South Division. The odds for second-favorite Tampa Bay to win the Super Bowl are between +600 and +700, while Brady is listed at +1400 to take home the MVP title.

Most sportsbooks are backing the Kansas City Chiefs as favorites to win Super Bowl LVI at odds of around +500. The Buffalo Bills are the third most likely winners at between +1000 and +1100.

Find out more about this NFL season's championship odds on VegasSlotsOnline News.

The Green Bay Packers are priced at +1200 to +1300. Meanwhile, among the teams with an outside shot are the Baltimore Ravens at odds of +1400.

Historic record breakers﻿

VegasSlotsOnline News compared Brady's odds with those of athletes who have excelled in their sport over the past few years. They include Formula 1 championships by Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams' Grand Slam wins, and Cristiano Ronaldo's UEFA Champions League titles.

Check out the betting odds for top record-breaking sports feats in recent years.

For the majority of these record-breaking feats, sportsbooks have provided shorter odds than they're offering for Brady to claim the next Super Bowl. In fact, the Bucs' odds are higher only than those for Ronaldo's Man United and darts champion Phil Taylor.

NFL betting fever

With Super Bowl LV estimated to generate "the largest single-event legal handle in American sports betting history" and the NFL partnering with multiple operators since, US sportsbooks are set to continue breaking records this season as legal wagering goes live in more states. In the words of famed sports bettor and Sports Information Traders CEO Jon Price to VegasSlotsOnline News, "the incentives to grow sports betting are everywhere."

