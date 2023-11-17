Vegetable capsules market to grow by USD 274.25 million from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 39% of market growth- Technavio

17 Nov, 2023, 03:15 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vegetable capsules market size is expected to grow by USD 274.25 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.68% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by application (health supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others), material (cellulose, starch, and pullulan), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing adoption of vegetarian and vegan lifestyles among consumers in North America is the key factor driving market growth. Furthermore, the demand for nutraceuticals and supplements is growing steadily in North America as more people are looking for natural ways to improve their health and well-being.
Company Profile:
ACG, Ajix Inc., BioCaps Enterprise, Dah Feng Capsule Industry Co. Ltd., Erawat Pharma Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Farmacapsulas S.A., Fortcaps Healthcare Ltd., J RETTENMAIER and SOHNE GmbH and Co KG, JC Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Lefancaps LTD., Lonza Group Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Natural Capsules Ltd., Qingdao Yiqing Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Shaanxi Genex Bio-Tech Co. Ltd., Shaoxing Zhongya Capsule Co. Ltd., Silvaco AS, Suheung Co. Ltd., and Sunil Healthcare Ltd.
ACG - The company offers vegetable capsules such as ACGcaps HR capsules, ACGcaps H plus capsules, and ACGcaps HL capsules.
The market share growth by the health supplements segment will be significant during the forecast period. Nutraceuticals and dietary supplements are part of the health supplement. In the preparation of a wide range of health supplements, including vitamins, minerals, herbal extracts, bacteria, and other nutritional ingredients, vegetable capsules are extensively used.
"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio
Vegetable Capsules Market: Driver & Trend:
Key Driver
- Increasing applications in pharmaceutical industry
- Growing consumer preference for natural and plant-based products
- Regulatory restrictions on animal-derived products
Increasing applications in the pharmaceutical industry is the key factor driving market growth. A wide range of pharmaceutical formulations has shown that vegetable capsules have a very good compatibility with them. In addition, the growth in this market is being driven by a growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry for plant-derived and herbal ingredients.
Increasing focus on sustainable packaging is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.
What are the key data covered in this vegetable capsules market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the vegetable capsules market between 2023 and 2028.
- Precise estimation of the vegetable capsules market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the vegetable capsules market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vegetable capsules market Companies.
