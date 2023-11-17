Vegetable capsules market to grow by USD 274.25 million from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 39% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vegetable capsules market size is expected to grow by USD 274.25 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.68% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by application (health supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others), material (cellulose, starch, and pullulan), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing adoption of vegetarian and vegan lifestyles among consumers in North America is the key factor driving market growth. Furthermore, the demand for nutraceuticals and supplements is growing steadily in North America as more people are looking for natural ways to improve their health and well-being.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vegetable Capsules Market 2024-2028

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Company Profile:

ACG, Ajix Inc., BioCaps Enterprise, Dah Feng Capsule Industry Co. Ltd., Erawat Pharma Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Farmacapsulas S.A., Fortcaps Healthcare Ltd., J RETTENMAIER and SOHNE GmbH and Co KG, JC Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Lefancaps LTD., Lonza Group Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Natural Capsules Ltd., Qingdao Yiqing Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Shaanxi Genex Bio-Tech Co. Ltd., Shaoxing Zhongya Capsule Co. Ltd., Silvaco AS, Suheung Co. Ltd., and Sunil Healthcare Ltd.

ACG - The company offers vegetable capsules such as ACGcaps HR capsules, ACGcaps H plus capsules, and ACGcaps HL capsules.

To access more company profiles available with Technavio

Vegetable Capsules Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the health supplements segment will be significant during the forecast period. Nutraceuticals and dietary supplements are part of the health supplement. In the preparation of a wide range of health supplements, including vitamins, minerals, herbal extracts, bacteria, and other nutritional ingredients, vegetable capsules are extensively used.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Vegetable Capsules Market: Driver & Trend:

Key Driver

Increasing applications in pharmaceutical industry

Growing consumer preference for natural and plant-based products

Regulatory restrictions on animal-derived products

Increasing applications in the pharmaceutical industry is the key factor driving market growth. A wide range of pharmaceutical formulations has shown that vegetable capsules have a very good compatibility with them. In addition, the growth in this market is being driven by a growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry for plant-derived and herbal ingredients.

Increasing focus on sustainable packaging is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this vegetable capsules market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the vegetable capsules market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the vegetable capsules market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the vegetable capsules market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vegetable capsules market Companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Material

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

