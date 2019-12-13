Veggie Grill, The Largest 100% Plant-Based, Premium Fast-Casual Brand Opens First New York City Location On December 13

Veggie Grill makes food matter more by crafting plant-based meals for all kinds of eaters. The New York City location features a craveable menu with bold flavor profiles made from 100% plant-based food. The lineup includes signature Veggie Grill items such as burgers, sandwiches, tacos, entrée salads, bowls and more. Veggie Grill favorites like the VG Beyond Burger, Santa Fe Crispy Chickin' sandwich, Rustic Farm Bowl and the Mediterranean Supergreens Salad are available along with the restaurant's seasonal menu. Veggie Grill innovates the menu four times a year with seasonal celebrations.

"We are thrilled to bring 100% plant-based handcrafted food to New Yorkers that share our belief around making food matter more," said CEO Steve Heeley. "We can't wait to share our chef-inspired dishes with this great city as we continue our east coast expansion delivering affordable and delicious plant-based meals to conscious consumers."

Veggie Grill NYC's 2,000-square-foot space includes a variety of seating, from intimate or solo to a communal table, where guests can gather, connect and share. Kiosks for ordering are available, which guide guests through simple steps to place their order exactly to their liking efficiently.

Veggie Grill's New York City location is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday through Friday, 11:00 am to 10:00 pm on Saturday, and 11:00 am to 9:00 pm on Sunday. Veggie Grill offers online ordering, delivery, and catering for pickup through the Veggie Grill Rewards app, and in-store kiosk ordering for convenience. To celebrate the grand opening, the store will donate profits from opening day to GrowNYC . For more information, please visit www.veggiegrill.com and follow @veggiegrill on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Veggie Grill

Veggie Grill is the leading 100% plant-based fast casual restaurant brand in the United States whose mission is to unlock the power of food to transform our world for the better. The purpose-driven brand unites eaters of all kinds by offering craveable, innovative, chef-inspired food that leaves you feeling better; whether that is by creating community, lowering your environmental impact or simply trying something new. Since opening in 2006, Veggie Grill has 37 locations in California, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, Massachusetts and New York City. For more information, locations and the full menu, please visit www.veggiegrill.com .

