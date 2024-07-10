Veggiecraft Raises the Bar with its New and Improved Formula and Packaging, Offering More Innovative and Appetizing Options for Consumers at Shelf

Veggie-based pasta brand, Veggiecraft incorporates new manufacturing process to launch eight revitalized products featuring improved recipes and contemporary packaging

SANDPOINT, Idaho, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veggiecraft, known for its dynamic lineup of veggie-based pastas, announced the nationwide relaunch of its improved formula and new packaging to introduce more consumers to its offerings. The updates include a completely refined recipe and a modern packaging design for all its items including Veggiecraft Cauliflower Rotini, Veggiecraft Zucchini Penne, and Veggiecraft Sweet Potato Spaghetti. The new formula now features a classic, neutral flavor and a sturdier al dente consistency that holds its shape.

Since its founding, Veggiecraft's three-ingredient pastas have stood out in the plant-based pasta scene by providing an easy way to eat veggies. Each serving contains one-third of your daily recommended vegetables. To inform the relaunch, Veggiecraft relied heavily on consumer feedback to keep the key attributes brand fans love—veggies in every bite, gluten-free, and a good source of protein and fiber—while enhancing the taste and texture to closely resemble traditional pasta.

"People have this perception that veggie-based pasta isn't as tasty as traditional pasta, but choosing a gluten-free pasta option shouldn't mean missing out on flavor and texture," said Caroline Creasey, Veggiecraft Brand Manager. "With our new Veggiecraft pasta line-up, everyone can enjoy their veggies while still savoring every bite."

The product line includes eight new and improved, vegetable-based pasta options spanning a growing assortment of trendy pasta shapes and three original flavors including: Veggiecraft Cauliflower Rotini, Veggiecraft Cauliflower Penne, Veggiecraft Cauliflower Spaghetti, Veggiecraft Cauliflower Elbows, Veggiecraft Zucchini Penne, Veggiecraft Zucchini Spaghetti, Veggiecraft Sweet Potato Penne, and Veggiecraft Sweet Potato Spaghetti.

These veggie-based pastas offer the perfect simple recipe swap and mealtime solution that parents, or anyone, can rely on to sneak a few extra veggies into their home meals and family dinners.

The Veggiecraft lineup is now available nationally in the pasta aisle at major retailers including Kroger, Food Lion, Publix and Winco, as well as on Amazon, for a suggested retail price of $3.49-$4.99. Veggiecraft is owned by Litehouse Inc., a leading consumer packaged foods company that's been around for over 60 years. For more information, visit https://veggiecraft.com/ or find Veggiecraft in a store near you at https://veggiecraft.com/where-to-buy/.

About Veggiecraft:

Veggiecraft empowers consumers to feel good about the pastas they eat knowing there are veggies in every bite. With Veggiecraft pastas, turn mealtimes into a win-win with products that are delicious and nutritious. Made with just three ingredients, Veggiecraft pastas meet a variety of dietary needs (including gluten-free, dairy-free, and kosher) and provide one-third of your daily recommended veggies per serving. Veggiecraft is part of the Litehouse, Inc. family of brands, with products available at major retailers across the United States. As a 100% employee-owned brand, we care deeply about the quality of our products and the satisfaction of our customers and consumers. For more information, visit www.veggiecraft.com or check out our Instagram page, https://www.instagram.com/eatveggiecraft/.

About Litehouse, Inc.

Litehouse, Inc. started in the Hope, Idaho restaurant of the Hawkins family over 60 years ago. Since then, it has become a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, sauces, cheese, and other innovative consumer packaged goods, manufacturing these delicious products at its five U.S. facilities based in Idaho, Michigan, Utah, and Virginia. The diverse portfolio of Litehouse, Inc. brands includes Litehouse, Veggiecraft, Organicville, and Sky Valley, as well as various licensed products with California Pizza Kitchen, Flavortown Sauces, and Health Nut Dressings. Products are available through general retail, e-commerce, foodservice, deli, member stores, and value-added goods, including meal and salad kits. Litehouse is proud to be 100% employee-owned, and each one of the employee-owners delivers on high standards of quality and innovation. For more information, visit www.litehousefoods.com.

