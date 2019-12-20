Veggies Made Great Introduces New Veggie Cake Flavors, Expanding the Company's #1 Selling Product Line

RAHWAY, N.J., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veggies Made Great, the leader in unique, veggie-rich foods announces three new 12-count flavors to the successful Superfood Veggie Cake line. The expansion of the company's best-selling product line is a result of the marked success of the veggie-packed, remarkably delicious and nutritionally smart Veggies Made Great brand, all made with vegetables as the first and primary ingredient. The three new Veggie Cake flavors will be available in the refrigerated sections of participating Costcos beginning in January 2020.

Veggies Made Great-Harvest Root Veggie Cakes Veggies Made Great-Quinoa Veggie Cakes

With strong consumer acceptance of the first foray into "savory muffins" in 2015, the company expects the new varieties to follow the same trajectory of the #1-selling Superfood Veggie Cake, which was originally introduced to Costco stores in October 2015 and has since successfully expanded to retailers nationwide. The newest flavors in the company's already established line of Veggie Cakes include Quinoa, Butternut Squash, and Harvest Root. These new items, like all Veggies Made Great products, are veggie-packed, allergy-friendly, and low in calories, making them the perfect breakfast, snack, or side dish.

The Quinoa Veggie Cakes are a savory blend of nutrient-dense ingredients, including kale, quinoa, and carrots. Veggies Made Great Quinoa Cakes are made with clean and simple ingredients, only 90 calories and allergy-friendly (gluten free, soy free and nut free).

Sweet and savory, low in calories, and veggie rich, these veggie cakes are sure to be a fan favorite. The Butternut Squash Veggie Cakes are made with a delicious blend of butternut squash, carrots, and a hint of brown sugar, making them the perfect breakfast, snack or side dish.

The Harvest Root Veggie Cakes are a delicious blend of root vegetables, including beets, carrots, and sweet potatoes. This is the first Veggies Made Great product to feature beets, a nutritionally smart vegetable packed with essential nutrients and vitamins and tons of heart-healthy fiber.

Driven by tremendous growth and best in class velocity in existing customers, and distribution in new accounts, Veggies Made Great has expanded rapidly since 2015. The focus on three main segments (Muffins, Veggie Cakes and Frittatas) has led to nationwide growth in the Frozen and Refrigerated sections, more than tripling the company's distribution. Veggies Made Great expects the new varieties to follow the same trajectory of the #1-selling Superfood Veggie Cake, a huge success that left retailers clamoring for more flavors. The launch of three additional flavors responds to the increasing consumer demand for plant-based foods and more veggie-rich offerings.

Veggies Made Great believes the most significant way to improve health in this country is to increase consumption of veggies. Currently only one in ten Americans eat the daily recommended amount of vegetables. The company has developed veggie-based products to address the key barriers that people have to eating more veggies, including knowing how to cook vegetables, minimizing waste with perishable products, and making them taste amazing. The health-food company creatively combines clean and simple ingredients to create a remarkably delicious line of veggie-rich prepared foods for everyday snacks and meals.

Veggies Made Great ® is a New Classic Cooking, LLC brand based in Avenel and Rahway, New Jersey. Since 2008, Veggies Made Great has raised the bar in healthy foods by delivering surprisingly delicious veggie-rich foods. Veggies Made Great is the recipient of numerous awards, including; Women's Health Top Health Picks; Cooking Light - The Healthiest Frozen Foods in the Supermarket: Breakfast; Grocery Headquarters Trailblazer Award; Parents Magazine 25 Best Frozen Food for Families; Gluten Free Digest Chocolate Muffins; 2015 Pioneers of Better For You: Refrigerated and Frozen Foods, and Runner's World Editor's Pick.

