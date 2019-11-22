Veggies Made Great, the Leader in Unique, Veggie-Rich Foods, Gains Major Retailer Traction

RAHWAY, N.J., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veggies Made Great, the leader in unique veggie-rich foods, gains traction in 4 major retailers, driven by tremendous growth and best-in class velocity in existing customers. The key to their success is simple…they make it easy for consumers to enjoy eating veggies with their delicious and veggie-rich products – in fact vegetables are the #1 ingredient in every Veggies Made Great product.

Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittata Veggies Made Great Superfood Veggie Cakes

The company is on a mission to create the highest quality, remarkably delicious and nutritionally smart, veggie-rich foods that are ready to eat and available everywhere. Why? Because Veggies Made Great believes the most significant way to improve health in this country is to increase consumption of veggies, and currently only 1 in 10 Americans eat the daily recommended amount of vegetables. The health-food company creatively combines clean and simple ingredients to create a remarkably delicious line of veggie-rich prepared foods for everyday snacks and meals.

Recently, Harris Teeter accepted five new items: the Superfood Veggie Cakes, Spinach Egg White Frittata, Veggie Bacon & Potato Frittata, Double Chocolate Muffins, Blueberry Oat Muffins; Lowes accepted four new items Superfood Veggie Cakes, Spinach Egg White Frittata, Double Chocolate Muffins, Blueberry Oat Muffins; Weis has accepted two new items: both the Spinach Egg White Frittata and Veggie Bacon& Potato Frittata; and Publix has added two new veggie cakes: Butternut Squash and Broccoli Cheddar to their already very strong Veggies Made Great business.

All Veggies Made Great products are loaded with nutrient-rich veggies and use vegetables as the first and primary ingredient; whether the vegetables are used to moisten and sweeten, like the zucchini and carrots in the Muffins, or the highlight of the product, like kale, carrots and cauliflower, in the Superfood Veggie Cakes. The products are manufactured in a peanut-free, tree nut-free, soy-free facility and every product in the Veggies Made Great product line is both allergy friendly and are made using clean and simple ingredients.

Made with a delicious blend of seven different veggies, brown rice, and egg, the number one selling Superfood Veggie Cake is the ultimate breakfast, snack, or side dish. Since its launch in 2015, the Superfood Veggie Cakes continue to grow at an amazing rate. The success of this item is attributable to the fact that it offers the customer a healthy, portable, and convenient option that they can enjoy on-the-go and during any occasion.

Adding to this growing product line, Veggies Made Great debuted two new Veggie Cake flavors this past summer: Butternut Squash and Broccoli Cheddar. The Butternut Squash Veggie Cake is made with a delicious blend of butternut squash, carrots and a hint of brown sugar. The Broccoli Cheddar Veggie Cake is packed with a delightful mix of broccoli, carrots, and cheddar cheese, offering consumers five grams of protein. Both new Superfood Veggie Cakes are gluten-free and only 90 calories.

Launching in August 2018, Veggies Made Great debuted a new line of veggie-rich Frittatas in two flavors: Spinach Egg White and Veggie Bacon & Potato. The Spinach Egg White Frittata is made with spinach, tomatoes, onions, and red bell peppers, and the Veggie Bacon and Potato Frittata is packed with cauliflower, potato, onions and veggie bacon made from pinto beans.

For those who have more of a sweet tooth during breakfast, Veggies Made Great also offers an array of sweet muffins. Made with a delicious blend of zucchini to moisten and carrots to sweeten the muffins, Veggies Made Great Muffins make the perfect breakfast, snack or guilt-free indulgence. Blueberry Oat and Double Chocolate sound suspicious, but the muffins are only 110 calories and offer a great source of fiber and protein, even with vegetables as the primary ingredients. The Blueberry Oat muffins have become a top-seller and a breakfast go-to for Veggies Made Great customers.

Since 2008, Veggies Made Great has been an industry groundbreaker for frozen and refrigerated foods. Over the years, retailers have responded favorably to Veggies Made Great's products leading to tremendous distribution gains with programs already in place in key retailers like Costco, Kroger, Target Shop Rite, Publix, Stop & Shop, Giant, Meijer, HEB, Ralph's, Fry's, and The Fresh Market.

Over the course of their 10-year history, Veggies Made Great has had to pivot and make significant changes to their business in order to actively deliver on their mission: remarkably delicious veggie-rich foods. By evolving the product offerings to include more familiar flavors, more veggies, and, importantly, portable formats, they have reshaped the company portfolio to include hand-held product lines that have three times the velocity of their original product line.

For more information about the savory foods from Veggies Made Great, and to find out where to buy them, visit www.veggiesmadegreat.com

Veggies Made Great

Veggies Made Great ® is a New Classic Cooking, LLC brand based in Avenel and Rahway, New Jersey. Since 2008, Veggies Made Great has raised the bar in healthy foods by delivering surprisingly delicious veggie-rich foods. Veggies Made Great is the recipient of numerous awards, including; Women's Health Top Health Picks; Cooking Light - The Healthiest Frozen Foods in the Supermarket: Breakfast; Grocery Headquarters Trailblazer Award; Parents Magazine 25 Best Frozen Food for Families; Gluten Free Digest Chocolate Muffins; 2015 Pioneers of Better For You: Refrigerated and Frozen Foods, and Runner's World Editor's Pick.

For more information on Veggies Made Great visit www.veggiesmadegreat.com

"Like" Veggies Made Great on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/veggiesmadegreat

Follow Veggies Made Great on Instagram @veggiesmadegreat

Follow Veggies Made Great on Twitter @veggiesmadegr8

Media Contact:

Hayden Hammerling

229769@email4pr.com

973-405-4600

SOURCE Veggies Made Great

Related Links

https://www.veggiesmadegreat.com

