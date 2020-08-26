Veggies Made Great, the Leader in Unique, Veggie-Rich Foods, Grows Product Line at Wegmans

RAHWAY, N.J., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veggies Made Great, the leader in unique veggie-rich foods, gains traction at Wegmans, driven by tremendous growth and best-in class velocity. Wegmans has accepted 4 new SKUs which will be available on shelf September 2020, just in time for back to school. The key to their success is simple…Veggies Made Great makes it easy for consumers to enjoy eating veggies with their delicious and veggie-rich products, veggies are, and always will be, the first ingredient in every Veggies Made Great product.

Veggies Made Great Blueberry Oat Muffins Veggies Made Great Broccoli Cheddar Veggie Cakes

Veggies Made Great is a plant-based company that creatively combines clean and simple ingredients into remarkably delicious veggie-rich prepared foods for everyday snacks and meals. The product line is allergy friendly (gluten free, soy free, peanut and tree nut free, with many dairy free options) and always made with veggies as the first and primary ingredient. The company is on a mission to create the highest quality, remarkably delicious and nutritionally smart, plant-based, veggie-rich foods that are ready to eat and available everywhere. Why? Because Veggies Made Great believes the most significant way to improve health in this country is to increase consumption of veggies, and currently only 1 in 10 Americans eat the daily recommended amount of vegetables. Fad diets come and go, and health advice changes over time, but there is one health message that has never changed: Eat your vegetables.

Wegmans is accepting 4 items at all locations this September which are:

Veggies Made Great Veggie Cakes available in Superfood Veggie Cakes and Broccoli Cheddar Veggie Cakes

available in and Veggies Made Great Muffins available in Double Chocolate Muffins and Blueberry Oat Muffins

All Veggies Made Great products are loaded with nutrient-rich veggies and use vegetables as the first and primary ingredient; whether the vegetables are used to moisten and sweeten, like the zucchini and carrots in the Muffins, or the highlight of the product, like spinach, tomatoes, onions and red bell peppers, in the Spinach Egg White Frittata. The products are manufactured in a peanut-free, tree nut-free, soy-free facility and every product in the Veggies Made Great product line is both allergy friendly and are made using clean and simple ingredients.

Since 2008, Veggies Made Great has been an industry groundbreaker for frozen and refrigerated foods. Over the years, retailers have responded favorably to Veggies Made Great's products leading to tremendous distribution gains with programs already in place in other key retailers like Costco, Kroger, Target, Shop Rite, Publix, Stop & Shop, Giant, Meijer, HEB, Ralph's, Fry's, and The Fresh Market.

For more information about the savory foods from Veggies Made Great, and to find out where to buy them, visit www.veggiesmadegreat.com

Veggies Made Great ® is a New Classic Cooking, LLC brand based in Avenel and Rahway, New Jersey. Since 2008, Veggies Made Great has raised the bar in healthy foods by delivering surprisingly delicious veggie-rich foods. Veggies Made Great is the recipient of numerous awards, including; Gold in the delicious living Magazine 2020 Best Bite Awards, Women's Health Top Health Picks; Cooking Light - The Healthiest Frozen Foods in the Supermarket: Breakfast; Grocery Headquarters Trailblazer Award; Parents Magazine 25 Best Frozen Food for Families; Gluten Free Digest Chocolate Muffins; 2015 Pioneers of Better For You: Refrigerated and Frozen Foods, and Runner's World Editor's Pick.

For more information on Veggies Made Great visit www.veggiesmadegreat.com

