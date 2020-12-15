Veggies Made Great voted silver winner of? 2020 Loyalty360 Awards

RAHWAY, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalty360 , the association for customer loyalty, announces Veggies Made Great as the winner of the 2020 Loyalty360 Awards ! Veggies Made Great, the leader in unique veggie-rich foods, wins "Silver" in the 2020 Loyalty360 Awards Customer Engagement & Advocacy category.

The awards recognize brands that build more robust and deeper loyalty with their customers in a proactive, meaningful, and measurable way. "For our 2020 Loyalty360 Awards, we are amazed at not only the quantity but the quality of submissions we received this year," said Mark Johnson, CEO of Loyalty360. "This year's awards were our most competitive yet, showcasing several brands committed to building stronger and long-lasting customer relationships. We are thrilled to recognize the Veggies Made Great team for their amazing work in the Customer Engagement & Advocacy category. Congratulations to the Veggies Made Great team and we look forward to seeing what's next in 2021."

Veggies Made Great is a plant-based company that creatively combines clean and simple ingredients into remarkably delicious veggie-rich prepared foods for everyday snacks and meals. The product line is allergy friendly (gluten free, soy free, peanut and tree nut free, with many dairy free options) and always made with veggies as the first ingredient. The company is on a mission to inspire people to love eating veggies by creating the highest quality, remarkably delicious and nutritionally smart, plant-based, veggie-rich foods that are ready to eat and available everywhere.

"We congratulate the team at Veggies Made Great for the well-deserved recognition of their creative and tireless efforts to establish and cultivate authentic and meaningful relationships with their passionate 'Veg Head' consumers," said Vesta CEO Susan Frech. "We are proud that our Vesta Communities platform has enabled Veggies Made Great to create an engaging and scalable online Community where their customers feel appreciated and understood, and are naturally inspired to advocate for the brand."

To watch the Loyalty360 Awards ceremony on-demand, the recording is now available here on Loyalty360's YouTube page. For more information on Loyalty Expo or the Loyalty360 Awards, contact Loyalty360.

About Veggies Made Great

Veggies Made Great ® is a New Classic Cooking, LLC brand based in Avenel and Rahway, New Jersey. Since 2008, Veggies Made Great has raised the bar in healthy foods by delivering surprisingly delicious veggie-rich foods. Veggies Made Great is the recipient of numerous awards, including; Gold in the delicious living Magazine 2020 Best Bite Awards, Specialty Food Association's (SFA) 2020 sofi™ "New Product" Award in the Breakfast Foods Category, Women's Health Top Health Picks; Cooking Light - The Healthiest Frozen Foods in the Supermarket: Breakfast; Grocery Headquarters Trailblazer Award; Parents Magazine 25 Best Frozen Food for Families; Gluten Free Digest Chocolate Muffins; 2015 Pioneers of Better For You: Refrigerated and Frozen Foods, and Runner's World Editor's Pick.

For more information on Veggies Made Great visit www.veggiesmadegreat.com

About Loyalty360

Loyalty360 is the only objective community for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration, and diverse learning opportunities, we've created a network of brands and technology providers representing some of the best voices that the customer loyalty industry has to offer. Visit us at Loyalty360.org or follow us @Loyalty360.

