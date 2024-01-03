Vego Garden Unveils Elegant Modern Garden Beds Series: Combining Sophistication with Sustainability

HOUSTON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to lead the way in sustainable gardening, Vego Garden is proud to announce the launch of our new Modern Garden Beds.
This unique, elegant series elevates Vego Garden's popular raised garden beds to another level with beautiful designs and a trio of colors.
"Customers have been asking about a modern-look garden bed, so we thought it was time to launch something special and new to fit people's needs," said Vego Garden Founder and CEO Robert Xiong. "We also wanted to build something commercial grade, which the Modern Beds are."
Modern Garden Beds are available in 17" Tall or 32" Extra Tall, in various configurations, including Vego Garden's popular L-Shape. Gardeners can choose a color, which is available in Midnight Blue, Urban Charcoal, or Umber Brown.
The double-walled design allows for greater structural integrity, making them perfect for residential and commercial use. It also allows for additional insulation, resulting in stable temperature control.
Made from commercial-grade, powder-coated galvanized steel, Vego Garden Modern Metal Raised Garden Beds are designed to last. The rounded corners and smooth edges not only look sophisticated but protect gardeners' green thumbs and plants.
"Most other garden beds have very sharp corners, which are not for kids, seniors, or other people working in the garden," Xiong said. "Our design has safety elements in mind."
Modern Garden Beds have all of the qualities Vego Garden gardeners have grown to know and love: 100 percent non-toxic, long-lasting, and easy as well as affordable to ship.
Exciting additions to the Modern Garden Bed series will be available soon.
"This is a very beautiful and modern look," Xiong said. "It will be a highlight in your yard."
Vego Garden is a pioneering company specializing in innovative and sustainable garden bed solutions. Their modular metal garden bed system, with a 20+ year life expectancy, redefines traditional raised garden beds using eco-friendly materials. Committed to sustainable gardening practices, Vego Garden strives to meet the evolving needs of modern urban gardeners.
