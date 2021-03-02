VegTech™: The Global Vegan Impact and Innovation Index™ and Live Ticker Launch for the First Vegan Dow Jones-type Index

CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first global index and list of publicly traded plant-based stocks, VegTech™: The Global Vegan Impact and Innovation Index™ (VEGT) launches today on The Plantbased Business Hour ™ website.

VegTech(TM) Index

Created by Plant Powered Consulting founder, Elysabeth Alfano, and fellow, plant-based investor, Sasha Goodman, the VegTech™ lndex of 21 global companies represents the VegTech ™ market: publicly traded companies actively innovating to remove animals from the supply chain to solve some of the world's most pressing problems. Like the Dow Jones Industrial Average or Nasdaq-100, the VegTech™ Index tracks these companies and reports monthly on the average, market cap-weighted performance to give a snapshot of the growth, health and invest-ability of the mission-driven sector.

The How V is Your B?

The following criteria establish which companies are included in VegTech™: The Global Vegan Impact and Innovation IndexTM..

The company needs to be working, intentionally or not, towards making animal-free advancements in their product offerings. This typically means they offer an alternative within an industry that uses a lot of animal products. The company as a whole, and not just one of its brands, cannot be involved in producing animal meat, animal dairy, animal testing (unless subjected by law), farm animal feed products, or the significant displacement of wildlife.

The list will continue to morph and grow as more plant-based companies go public. Along the same lines, if any company introduces any animal products into their product lines, it will be taken off the list.

We Want A Portfolio of Companies That Actively Removes Animals From Their Products

"As an investor, I want a portfolio that is 100% free from animals. I also want to invest in the companies that are intentionally seeking to solve some of the world's greatest problems by keeping animals out of their products. Thus, I started curating a list of companies on the global markets according to certain criteria for both myself and my Plantbased Business Hour listeners," says Elysabeth Alfano.

Coincidentally, friend and fellow plant-based investor, Sasha Goodman, had started on something similar. Both decided to work together to build a comprehensive list and Index.

The Big Shift

"With this list, I hope to encourage public companies to lead the way and replace animal products with plant- or cell-based versions that are better for people, the planet and the animals," Sasha Goodman says.

Millennials and Gen Z are forcing a shift in how companies are doing business. Flexitarians incorporate plant-based foods into their diet and eat less meat and dairy, increasing the consumption of plant-based foods. These consumers want to know the values behind the companies. They want to know if these companies are mitigating or contributing to the damage and destruction of the environment, animals and the overall healthcare system.

"Ultimately, consumers expect companies to start being part of the solution rather than part of the problem. The VegTech ™ index lists and tracks companies that are doing just that," says Elysabeth Alfano.

VegTech ™ is currently in beta. Headshots and Logos.

