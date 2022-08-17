Vegware Publishes Sustainability Report Detailing Experiences Composting Packaging

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vegware, the Scottish and U.S.-based compostable foodservice packaging company, has released its first-ever sustainability report. The 2021 report details Vegware's commitment to driving access to composting infrastructure, and how its waste consultancy has supported caterers to compost its used compostable containers, cutlery and cups.

Among the highlights, the report details:

Vegware is a global specialist in plant-based compostable foodservice packaging. Its award-winning catering disposables are made from plants, using renewable, lower carbon or recycled materials, and can all be commercially composted with food waste where accepted.

Glasgow's COP26 Climate Conference saw Vegware's composting solution in action: Vegware's Close the Loop service collected used disposables and food scraps from Glasgow Science Centre for composting in under 12 weeks, turning catering waste from the event into compost for Scottish fields.





Vegware worked with Nike as it launched a Drive to 100% Food Waste Diversion program in the company's Memphis Distribution Center, the first program of its kind to minimize and divert food and food-associated waste from the cafeterias. Working alongside Food Services provider ISS Guckenheimer, Vegware was proud to be part of the team that came together to design and implement the program.





Composting efforts continued in the UK where Vegware has been serving customers since 2006:

At the end of 2021, 100% of mainland UK was covered by courier post-back services, and regular commercial collections were available for Vegware clients in 46 of the UK's largest towns and cities, covering 69% of the UK population.



In 2021, Vegware's Close the Loop Scotland collections took over 76 tonnes of used Vegware products for composting — the equivalent of 4.4 million of Vegware's 12 oz cups and lids.



During 2021, Vegware's waste consultancy helped 55 clients set up new composting schemes, from large catered offices and universities to independent cafes.

The Vegware Community Fund supported 160 different projects with monthly grants or product donations.





Vegware was honored for its efforts in 2021. Its awards included:

Scotland's fastest-growing exporter, according to the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200;

Waste2Zero Award for Foodservice Waste Management & Prevention — Highly Commended.

In August 2021 , Vegware became a part of Novolex. Vegware will now work alongside new colleagues at Eco-Products®, also part of Novolex, which means new opportunities for product development and ways to expand our mission.

"I am delighted we are publishing our dedicated Sustainability Report," said Joe Frankel, Vegware's Managing Director. "It's an opportunity to take stock of our achievements to date, review progress towards our Environmental Objectives and to look at how our Sustainability Pillars dovetail into the climate priorities. And, of course, to give this aspect of what we do the focus it deserves."

The 32-page Sustainability Report is available at www.vegwareus.com.

ABOUT VEGWARE

Vegware is a manufacturer and visionary brand, a global specialist in plant-based compostable foodservice packaging. Vegware's award-winning catering disposables are made from plants, using renewable, lower carbon or recycled materials, and can all be commercially composted with food waste where accepted.

Vegware was established in Edinburgh in 2006, and has further operational bases in the UK, USA, Australia and Hong Kong, with distribution throughout Europe, the Middle East and Caribbean.

