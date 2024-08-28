VEHERE AI COUNTER-TERRORISM: A MUST-SEE TECHNOLOGY AT ISS WORLD ASIA 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehere, a new-age cybersecurity software company, is set to make a significant impact at ISS World Asia, taking place from September 3-5 in Singapore. The company will showcase the capabilities of its cutting-edge AI Counter-Terrorism software, a unified solution of High-Performance Network Analytics and High-Performance Cybersecurity.

Vehere's AI Counter-Terrorism provides a new level of efficiency and innovation when it comes to national security. Its High-Performance Network Analytics technology provides a comprehensive 360-degree view of adversaries by collecting and analyzing vast amounts of data from diverse communication sources. This enables law enforcement agencies to proactively identify and mitigate potential threats.

On the other hand, the High-Performance Cybersecurity solution offers robust protection for national critical infrastructure. Leveraging advanced AI/ML and heuristic behavior analytics, it detects and contains post-breach activities such as ransomware, APTs, insider threats, and lateral movements.

"ISS World Asia is a pivotal event for Vehere," commented Yoram Zohar, Vice President of International Sales, Vehere. "It gives a fantastic opportunity to present our technology to industry experts, cybersecurity professionals, and key players from national security organizations. Our AI Counter-Terrorism software has been a trusted ally to security agencies worldwide for over 15 years, successfully neutralizing countless national threats. This track record speaks volumes about our credibility and commitment to excellence. Our goal is to make Vehere the indispensable choice for nations aiming to implement a holistic security strategy."

Vehere's team of cybersecurity specialists will be on hand to provide in-depth explanations of the technology and deliver an insightful session titled 'Leveraging Vehere AI Counter-Terrorism for Effective Law Enforcement: High performance Network Analytics with Petabyte Scale & Terabit Speed, powered by AI and LLM' [Acacia, Track 2, Session B, 3 September, 14:15]

Catch Vehere at ISS World Asia 2024, Shangri-La, Singapore [T-6]. Click here to register.

About Vehere:

Vehere is a revolutionary cybersecurity software company specializing in AI Cyber Network Intelligence. For more than a decade, Vehere has been supporting counter-terrorism analysts in Defense and Intelligence communities. Vehere is now trusted by cyber-analysts in Fortune 500 companies, including Telecom, Financial Institutions, and Smart Cities to protect their critical infrastructure against real-time cyberattacks.

Vehere preserves fundamental principles of privacy and civil liberties. We proactively defend your cyberspace by cross-leveraging our expertise between national security and enterprise security.

Vehere. HUNT BEFORE BREACH™

Media Contact:

Sreya Sengupta

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268795/Vehere__Logo.jpg

SOURCE Vehere