VEHERE ANNOUNCES GROUNDBREAKING FILE ANALYSIS SYSTEM 'ZERO DAY DEFENDER' FOR UNPARALLELED THREAT DETECTION

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehere, a new-age cybersecurity software company, has recently announced a revolutionary file analysis system - 'Zero Day Defender' designed to address limitations in traditional security solutions. This innovative approach eliminates the vulnerabilities associated with API hooking, a common technique that malware can exploit to evade detection.

Vehere's advanced file analysis system operates as a next-generation sandbox, offering a complementary layer of protection alongside existing AV engines, sandboxes, and EDR solutions. Unlike traditional methods reliant on API hooking, Vehere's system leverages a patented technique to comprehensively monitor every aspect of a file's behavior across various critical areas. This holistic analysis allows end-users to establish sophisticated correlations between events across vital subsystems, providing a more complete picture of potential threats.

"Our API hooking-free approach empowers end-users to achieve a level of visibility into file behavior that complements existing security solutions," said Vijay Gullapalli, VP, Engineering at Vehere. "This translates to better protection against zero-day malware for our customers."

Vehere's 'Zero Day Defender' integrates seamlessly with the organization's first-in-market, on-demand AI Network Security Software. This combined force leverages highly optimized down-selection techniques to identify and process all suspicious files with exceptional efficiency.

By eliminating reliance on API hooking and implementing a comprehensive, patent-pending methodology, Vehere AI Network Security delivers a future-proof solution for organizations facing the ever-evolving threat landscape. This advanced file analysis system empowers security teams to confidently detect and neutralize even the most sophisticated and novel malware threats.

Vehere AI Network Security (NS) is a cutting-edge technology designed for full network protection, unifying Network Detection & Response (NDR) and Network Forensics (NF) to protect the usability and integrity of the network and data. Vehere NDR identifies attacks at the earliest possible stage and stops them before they become breaches by implementing a combination of machine learning, advanced analytics and rule-based techniques. Vehere NF supports security incident response and investigation of the source of an incident, analyzes and reconstructs attack timelines, and provides evidence for legal proceedings.

Vehere is a new-age Cybersecurity software company specializing in AI Cyber Network Intelligence. For more than a decade, Vehere has been supporting counter-terrorism analysts in Defense & Intelligence communities. Vehere is now trusted by cyber-analysts at Fortune 500 companies to protect their critical infrastructure against real-time cyberattacks.

Vehere: Hunt Before Breach™

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268795/4387329/Vehere__Logo.jpg

SOURCE Vehere