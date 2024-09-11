VEHERE APPOINTS INDUSTRY VETERAN WAHAB YUSOFF TO ACCELERATE GLOBAL EXPANSION

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehere, a new-age cybersecurity software company, is thrilled to welcome Wahab Yusoff as its Board and Business Advisor. Yusoff's expertise will be instrumental, as Vehere accelerates its growth and expansion in the rapidly-evolving Asia–Pacific cybersecurity landscape.

Wahab is a dynamic senior executive, with over 35 years of experience in the cybersecurity, IT, and computer industries. He specializes in guiding companies, from established enterprises to emerging start-ups, to successfully navigate the complex business landscape of the Asia–Pacific region, including India, China, and other high-growth markets.

Yusoff has held key positions at esteemed organizations, such as Intel Security, Palo Alto Networks, Forescout, and is currently a Board Member of Energy Market Authority, Changi Airport Group, and a few other organisations. Additionally, he serves as the Founding Partner and Acting CEO of Rekanext, a venture capital firm dedicated to mentoring and guiding early-stage start-ups on their journey to success.

Wahab, based in Singapore, expressed his enthusiasm for being associated with Vehere, stating, "What is unique about Vehere is that there is a strong passion for innovative thinking and market disruption. I am eager to collaborate with the leadership team and contribute to the business' ambitious growth plans."

Naveen Jaiswal, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Vehere, said, "I am delighted to welcome Wahab aboard, as we continue to strengthen our global footprint. Wahab's enormous wealth of experience will be invaluable for Vehere to scale up and become a market leader in the cybersecurity domain."

Following suit, Praveen Jaiswal, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Vehere, added, "We are lucky to draw on Wahab's expertise as we implement robust strategies to make our technology innovative and more accessible to a wider audience."

Wahab has a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the National University of Singapore and a postgraduate degree in Finance, Strategic Planning, Marketing, and HR from Heriot-Watt University.

About Vehere

Vehere is a revolutionary cybersecurity software company specializing in AI Cyber Network Intelligence. For more than a decade, Vehere has been supporting counter-terrorism analysts in Defense and Intelligence communities. Vehere is now trusted by cyber-analysts in Fortune 500 companies, including Telecom, Financial Institutions, and Smart Cities, to protect their critical infrastructure against real-time cyberattacks.

Vehere. HUNT BEFORE BREACH™

