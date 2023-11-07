VEHERE GEARS UP FOR MILIPOL PARIS WITH ITS AI COUNTER-TERRORISM PLATFORM FOLLOWING STELLAR DEBUT AT MILIPOL INDIA

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful stint in the inaugural edition of Milipol India 2023, revolutionary cybersecurity company Vehere is all set to exhibit its AI Counter-Terrorism Platform in the 23rd edition of Milipol Paris, the leading event for Homeland Security and Safety. The upcoming event is slated to occur from November 14 to 17 at Paris Nord Villepinte, France, and promises to be even more spectacular, featuring an exceptional surge of over 40% in both exhibitor participation and exhibition space.

Armed with a team of cyber-experts, Vehere is ready to demonstrate its AI Counter-Terrorism Platform at Milipol Paris (Booth E001, Hall 5), highlighting its indispensable role in ensuring national security. The platform transforms massive volumes of data from multiple sources and sensors into usable insights. It provides 2X intelligence due to lossless packet capture, comes with a Fusion Command Center for integrated coverage with a configurable retention policy, is self-reliant, and has the capability to manage future expansions.

Praveen Jaiswal, the Co-Founder of the company, commented on Vehere's presence at Milipol Paris, stating, "We have had the privilege of participating in Milipol Paris in the past, and we are thrilled to return this year. This event provides us with an exceptional opportunity to showcase our ground-breaking AI Counter-Terrorism Platform to a wide audience. I firmly believe that our innovative technology will be a game-changer in the domain of national security. Vehere stands as the only tech company, offering a unified platform that provides a holistic approach towards detecting and mitigating cyber threats effectively."

