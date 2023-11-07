VEHERE GEARS UP FOR MILIPOL PARIS WITH ITS AI COUNTER-TERRORISM PLATFORM FOLLOWING STELLAR DEBUT AT MILIPOL INDIA

News provided by

Vehere

07 Nov, 2023, 05:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful stint in the inaugural edition of Milipol India 2023, revolutionary cybersecurity company Vehere is all set to exhibit its AI Counter-Terrorism Platform in the 23rd edition of Milipol Paris, the leading event for Homeland Security and Safety. The upcoming event is slated to occur from November 14 to 17 at Paris Nord Villepinte, France, and promises to be even more spectacular, featuring an exceptional surge of over 40% in both exhibitor participation and exhibition space.

Armed with a team of cyber-experts, Vehere is ready to demonstrate its AI Counter-Terrorism Platform at Milipol Paris (Booth E001, Hall 5), highlighting its indispensable role in ensuring national security. The platform transforms massive volumes of data from multiple sources and sensors into usable insights. It provides 2X intelligence due to lossless packet capture, comes with a Fusion Command Center for integrated coverage with a configurable retention policy, is self-reliant, and has the capability to manage future expansions.

Praveen Jaiswal, the Co-Founder of the company, commented on Vehere's presence at Milipol Paris, stating, "We have had the privilege of participating in Milipol Paris in the past, and we are thrilled to return this year. This event provides us with an exceptional opportunity to showcase our ground-breaking AI Counter-Terrorism Platform to a wide audience. I firmly believe that our innovative technology will be a game-changer in the domain of national security. Vehere stands as the only tech company, offering a unified platform that provides a holistic approach towards detecting and mitigating cyber threats effectively."

About Vehere:

Vehere is a revolutionary cybersecurity company boldly merging the realms of national security and enterprise security through a single, powerful platform. With a strong global presence and unparalleled expertise in cyber network intelligence, Vehere is radically changing the way organizations and governments protect themselves from cyber threats. Welcome to the future of network security with Vehere.

Vehere: Hunt Before Breach

To book a free demo at Milipol Paris 2023, click here.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268795/Vehere__Logo.jpg

Also from this source

VEHERE GEARS UP FOR MILIPOL PARIS WITH ITS AI COUNTER-TERRORISM PLATFORM FOLLOWING STELLAR DEBUT AT MILIPOL INDIA

VEHERE GEARS UP FOR MILIPOL PARIS WITH ITS AI COUNTER-TERRORISM PLATFORM FOLLOWING STELLAR DEBUT AT MILIPOL INDIA

After a successful stint in the inaugural edition of Milipol India 2023, revolutionary cybersecurity company Vehere is all set to exhibit its AI...
VEHERE LAUNCHES NDR 1.3: THE NEXT-LEVEL CYBERSECURITY SOLUTION WITH ADVANCED FEATURES AND UNMATCHED PRECISION

VEHERE LAUNCHES NDR 1.3: THE NEXT-LEVEL CYBERSECURITY SOLUTION WITH ADVANCED FEATURES AND UNMATCHED PRECISION

Vehere, a leading cybersecurity company specializing in network intelligence, is thrilled to introduce NDR 1.3, the latest release of their Network...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.