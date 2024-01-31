VEHERE LAUNCHES A NEW RELEASE FOR ITS AI NETWORK SECURITY SOFTWARE, PROMISES TO REDEFINE THE CYBERSECURITY LANDSCAPE

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehere, a leading cybersecurity software company with expertise in AI cyber network intelligence, recently unveiled the latest build of their Network Security Software—NDR 1.4.1—with a slew of new features and enhancements to amplify its functionality. Vehere's AI Network Security software is a unified solution of Network Detection & Response and Network Forensics that protects the network ecosystem of enterprises through complete visibility, threat hunting, and full digital forensics & response.

Vehere Network Detection & Response detects abnormal system behaviors by leveraging behavioral analytics and AI-ML. It also detects and contains post-breach activity such as ransomware, APTs, insider threats, or lateral movements. On the other hand, Vehere Network Forensics supports security incident response and investigation of the source of an incident, analyzes and reconstructs attack timelines, and provides evidence for legal proceedings.

Some of the key highlights of this product release are:

Detection improvement with new rules to identify the latest threats

Simultaneous processing of Raw and Flow Traffic

Upgraded ML and Behavioral Analytics

Interactive GUI for Alerts for enhanced Analyst workflow

Link Analysis

Vijay Gullapalli, VP of Engineering, passionately expressed, "Our latest release elevates the detection capabilities of Vehere's AI Network Security Software, delivering enterprises with an unparalleled defense against the dynamic spectrum of cyber threats. This truly encapsulates Vehere's engineering brilliance and our relentless pursuit of creating a safer cyberspace. Our goal is to keep this momentum going, scaling new heights, and establishing Vehere as the foremost global leader in cybersecurity."

About Vehere:

Vehere is a new-age cybersecurity software company specializing in AI Cyber Network Intelligence. For more than a decade, Vehere's technology has been supporting counter-terrorism analysts in Defense & Intelligence communities. Vehere's robust technology is now trusted by cyber-analysts in Fortune 500 companies, including Telecom, Financial Institutions, and Smart cities, to protect their critical infrastructure against real-time cyberattacks. Vehere preserves fundamental principles of privacy and civil liberties. We proactively defend your cyberspace by cross-leveraging our expertise between national security and enterprise security.

Vehere: Hunt Before Breach™

