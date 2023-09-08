VEHERE LAUNCHES NDR 1.3: THE NEXT-LEVEL CYBERSECURITY SOLUTION WITH ADVANCED FEATURES AND UNMATCHED PRECISION

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehere, a leading cybersecurity company specializing in network intelligence, is thrilled to introduce NDR 1.3, the latest release of their Network Detection & Response solution. This release includes several exciting features that enhance the product's efficiency and user-experience, thus making it more impactful.

Some of the highlights of this release are:

  • Addition of new rules to identify the latest threats.
  • New simplified dashboards for better visibility

Also, a host of feature enhancements have been implemented in the latest release to improve the functionality of the product as a whole.

Commenting on this incredible feat, Vijay Gullapalli, VP of Engineering, said, "This is a groundbreaking moment for Vehere, as countless hours of hard work and dedication were invested by our talented Engineering team to bring our NDR product to fruition. The new release has all the features that provide NDR 1.3 with the competitive edge essential for our continued penetration in the field."

Expressing his thoughts on the new release, Vehere's Co-founder Praveen Jaiswal said, "We are now armed with a potent NDR product, and I am confident that we will be a game-changer in the NDR space. Our newly launched NDR 1.3 will enable us to cater to the ever-evolving needs of our customers and is indeed a significant milestone for all of us."

Vehere Network Detection and Response empowers enterprises to identify attacks at the earliest possible stage and stop them before they become breaches. It is an AI-driven solution that ensures lossless packet monitoring, real-time threat detection, threat hunting for emerging threats, support for millions of IOCs & IOAs and comprehensive network forensics.

About Vehere:

Vehere is a revolutionary cybersecurity company boldly merging the realms of national security and enterprise security through a single, powerful platform. Established in 2006, Vehere is a global corporation with offices in prominent locations.

Visit: https://vehere.com/ 

