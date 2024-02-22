VEHERE MAKES WAVES WITH ITS AI COUNTER-TERRORISM SOFTWARE AT THE ISS WORLD MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 2024

Vehere

22 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehere recently participated in the highly anticipated event of the year, ISS World Middle East & Africa, from 13–15 February, 2024, held in Dubai. This exciting event is hailed as the world's premier gathering of professionals, from law enforcement, intelligence, and national security organizations as well as from financial intelligence units and telecommunication operators.

In this event, Vehere proudly exhibited its AI Counter-Terrorism software, aimed at identifying and responding to cyber threats faced by a nation. It is an advanced technology operating in real-time, powered by Cyber Network Intelligence, Big Data and AI, to protect the critical assets of nations and its citizens. It encompasses Network Intelligence Analytics (including Fiber Data Analytics) and National & Cross-border Cyber Vigilance.

Network Intelligence Analytics involve the collection and analysis of mass, wide, and target data from diverse communication network sources. Fiber Data Analytics analyse high-speed data streams from submarine and terrestrial cables, to identify and track nation-state threats for improving situation awareness. National and Cross-border Cyber Vigilance is a large-scale NDR-NF (Network Detection & Response-Network Forensics) solution for national critical infrastructure that detects and contains post-breach activities, using AI/ML and heuristic behavior analysis.

Vehere's team of cyber-experts provided in-depth insights into the efficacy of the software and how it helps enhance the security posture of nations. Vipul Kumra, Director—Systems Engineering, delivered a compelling session titled 'AI Counter-Terrorism Platform for Effective Law Enforcement', attracting enormous attention from attendees for its innovative approach.

Yoram Zohar, Vice President—International Sales, was thrilled about the overwhelming success of the event. He commented, "Vipul's remarkable session served as a pivotal moment, drawing a significant crowd to our zone. It gave us a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate all the features of our exceptional software. I firmly believe that Vehere's robust technology stands poised to become the most preferred solution for governments worldwide, offering a holistic approach to mitigating cyber threats and safeguarding a nation's critical assets."

About Vehere

Vehere is a new-age cybersecurity software company specializing in AI cyber network intelligence. For more than a decade, Vehere has been supporting counter-terrorism analysts in defense & intelligence communities. Vehere is now trusted by cyber-analysts in Fortune 500 companies, including telecom, financial institutions, and smart cities, to protect their critical infrastructure against real-time cyber-attacks.

