VEHERE RECOGNIZED IN THE 2023 GARTNER® EMERGING TECH: TOP USE CASES FOR NETWORK DETECTION AND RESPONSE AND THE 2023 GARTNER EMERGING TECH: SECURITY--ADOPTION GROWTH INSIGHTS FOR NETWORK DETECTION AND RESPONSE REPORTS

News provided by

Vehere

18 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehere, a key player in the cybersecurity sector with unparalleled expertise in cyber network intelligence, is proud to be included under 'Example of NDR Vendors' in two 2023 Gartner reports, namely Emerging Tech: Top Use Cases for Network Detection and Response and Emerging Tech: Security — Adoption Growth Insights for Network Detection and Response.

As mentioned in one of the reports, "Based on user adoption, the network detection and response market is driven by three core use cases. To maximize revenue, product leaders should enhance capabilities and focus roadmap efforts on detection, incident response and response use cases."1

Vehere Network Detection and Response (NDR) is an AI-driven solution that ensures lossless packet monitoring, real-time threat detection, consumption of millions of IOCs & IOAs, and comprehensive network forensics.

Enterprise security programs have struggled to keep up with rapidly evolving threats using traditional network security tools. We believe that Vehere NDR closes this gap in identifying and responding to threats," said Mr. Praveen Jaiswal, Co-founder, Vehere. "Vehere's cutting-edge Network Detection & Response solution uniquely positions us among NDR vendors to provide security teams with complete visibility, detection, and investigation at the enterprise level."

Gartner, Emerging Tech: Top Use Cases for Network Detection and Response, 5 April 2023.
Gartner, Emerging Tech: Security — Adoption Growth Insights for Network Detection and Response, 4 April 2023.

Required Disclaimer:

GARTNER is the registered trademark and service mark of Gartner Inc., and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or internationally and has been used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Vehere:

Vehere is a revolutionary cybersecurity company, boldly merging the realms of national security and enterprise security through a single, powerful platform. Established in 2006, Vehere is a global corporation with offices in prominent locations.

Contact: 

Sreya Sengupta
Email ID: [email protected]

CONTACT US

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2156424/Vehere_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Vehere

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.