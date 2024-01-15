VEHERE WELCOMES GLOBAL CYBERSECURITY VISIONARY YORAM ZOHAR AS VICE PRESIDENT--INTERNATIONAL SALES

News provided by

Vehere

15 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehere, a leading cybersecurity company specializing in cyber network intelligence, proudly welcomes Yoram Zohar as its new Vice President—International Sales. An esteemed senior executive with an impressive background in Sales and Business Development, Yoram brings a wealth of expertise in the Cyber and Intelligence domains.

Before joining Vehere, Yoram was associated with Elbit Systems, Verint, and Mercury Interactive, where he played pivotal roles in achieving remarkable business growth, managing post-sales activities, and establishing offices globally. He also demonstrated exceptional leadership skills in overseeing worldwide sales and business development. His incredible track record boasts the successful closure of multi-million dollar deals across the globe and the creation of complex business strategies.

Yoram, based in Israel, joins Vehere with the aim of driving the company's international sales initiatives. His result-driven approach, honed through years of overachieving sales and revenue targets, building robust partnerships, and leading strategic customer relationships, aligns seamlessly with Vehere's mission to be the dominant player in the cybersecurity sector.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Yoram said, "The primary reason behind joining Vehere is the immense potential of Vehere's technology and the company's talented team. Together, we have the capability to position Vehere as the foremost provider of cyber network intelligence solutions to governments worldwide, assisting defense & intelligence agencies in addressing terrorism, crimes, and cyber threats to enhance global security."

Ramsunder Papineni, President—Global Sales of Vehere, commented on this exciting development by stating, "With a leader of Yoram's caliber, I am confident that he will play a pivotal role in propelling Vehere to unprecedented levels of success. Our commitment to creating a safer world through our AI-powered Counter-Terrorism Platform is unwavering, and Yoram's expertise will significantly enhance the value we bring to this crucial mission."

Yoram graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Life and Computer Science from Tel Aviv University, complemented by various management courses through Reichman University, Herzliya and an illustrious Army service in the IDF Elite Unit.

About Vehere:

Vehere is a revolutionary cybersecurity company boldly merging the realms of national security and enterprise security through a single, powerful platform. With a strong global presence and unparalleled expertise in cyber network intelligence, Vehere is radically changing the way organizations and governments protect themselves from cyber threats.

Vehere: Hunt Before Breach

#cybersecurity #cyberintelligence #nationalsecurity #vehere

Media Contact:

Sreya Sengupta
[email protected] 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268795/Vehere__Logo.jpg

SOURCE Vehere

Also from this source

VEHERE'S AI NETWORK SECURITY SOLUTION STEALS THE SHOW AT AISS 2023

VEHERE'S AI NETWORK SECURITY SOLUTION STEALS THE SHOW AT AISS 2023

Vehere, a leading cybersecurity company specializing in cyber network intelligence, is elated by its successful participation in the 18th Annual...
VEHERE SE PRÉPARE POUR MILIPOL PARIS AVEC SA PLATEFORME DE LUTTE CONTRE LE TERRORISME APRÈS DES DÉBUTS REMARQUÉS À MILIPOL INDIA

VEHERE SE PRÉPARE POUR MILIPOL PARIS AVEC SA PLATEFORME DE LUTTE CONTRE LE TERRORISME APRÈS DES DÉBUTS REMARQUÉS À MILIPOL INDIA

Après avoir participé avec succès à l'édition inaugurale de Milipol India 2023, l'entreprise révolutionnaire de cybersécurité Vehere se prépare à...
More Releases From This Source

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.