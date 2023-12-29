VEHERE'S AI NETWORK SECURITY SOLUTION STEALS THE SHOW AT AISS 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehere, a leading cybersecurity company specializing in cyber network intelligence, is elated by its successful participation in the 18th Annual Information Security Summit (AISS) 2023, held in Gurugram, India, from December 19th to 21st. The event, jointly orchestrated by NASSCOM and DSCI, prioritized collaborative discussions, the exchange of valuable ideas, and thought-provoking discussions about the future threat landscape.

In the event, Vehere showcased its cutting-edge AI Network Security solution, which combines both AI Network Detection and Response (NDR) and AI Network Forensics (NF). It helps strengthen the security posture of enterprises by using machine learning, rule-based techniques, and advanced analytics. Vehere NDR detects suspicious activities in encrypted and non-encrypted traffic that conventional security tools are missing out on, and Vehere NF supports investigation and analysis of the root cause of network leakage, data theft, and suspicious network traffic.

Vehere's team of cyber-experts, Ramsunder Papineni, Vipul Kumra, Ravi Kapoor, and Sanjay Bhardwaj, actively engaged with event attendees, demonstrating the advantages of the Vehere AI Network Security solution. They illustrated how this solution can fortify enterprise networks by providing real-time threat detection, proactive threat hunting, and comprehensive forensic analysis. Notably, Ramsunder Papineni, Vehere's President–Global Sales, delivered an engaging presentation during a panel discussion themed 'SecOps: How to Choose? …SIEM, SOAR, XDR, MSS, MDR, and XMDR'. His insightful dialogue captured the audience's attention, empowering them to make discerning choices while navigating the spectrum of SecOps strategies available.

Praveen Jaiswal, the Co-founder of the company, who was also present at the event, shared his thoughts on the event, stating, "AISS 2023 marked an exceptional milestone for us as we got the opportunity to present our AI Network Security solution. Its remarkable efficacy and reliability piqued substantial interest among industry peers, thereby affirming the strong requirement for this solution. I am confident that our technology is poised to become the preferred choice for enterprises seeking robust security measures against cyber threats."

Vehere is a revolutionary cybersecurity company boldly merging the realms of national security and enterprise security through a single, powerful platform. With a strong global presence and unparalleled expertise in cyber network intelligence, Vehere is radically changing the way organizations and governments protect themselves from cyber threats.

Vehere: Hunt Before Breach

