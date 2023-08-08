Vehicle Acquisition Network Secures Spot on Inc. 5000's List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

News provided by

Vehicle Acquisition Network, Inc.

08 Aug, 2023, 16:13 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle Acquisition Network (VAN), a leading solutions provider revolutionizing used vehicle acquisitions for automotive dealerships, is delighted to announce its achievement of making the coveted 2023 Inc. 5000 list. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., VAN's inclusion on this prestigious list underscores its impressive growth and transformative influence within the automotive industry.

Continue Reading
INC 5000 2023 - Fastest-Growing Pvt Companies
INC 5000 2023 - Fastest-Growing Pvt Companies

The complete list of the Inc. 5000 recipients will be publicly revealed on their website on August 15, 2023. The inclusion in this list highlights VAN's unyielding commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve and streamline vehicle acquisition processes.

"This recognition is a significant milestone that showcases our unwavering commitment to revolutionize the automotive industry and our team's relentless efforts," says VAN's CEO, Tom Gregg. "Our placement on the Inc. 5000 list is not just an indicator of our robust growth but also a validation of the tangible benefits our technology extends to our dealership partners."

VAN's innovative solutions significantly improve operational efficiency for dealerships, enabling them to acquire used vehicles with unprecedented ease. The company's technology simplifies the acquisition process, creating smoother and more profitable operations for businesses of all sizes.

"The award is a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our partners place in us," adds Mark Curcio, COO. "For a decade, we've been at the forefront, and with the continued support of our community, we aim to stay there."

For deeper insights into VAN and its trailblazing solutions, please visit www.buywithvan.com.

About Vehicle Acquisition Network

Vehicle Acquisition Network (VAN) stands at the forefront of automotive technology, connecting dealerships to premium vehicles from diverse online marketplaces. Our pioneering vehicle acquisition software, backed by an expert team, empowers dealerships to broaden their brand, enhance market share, and build long-lasting relationships, all at an efficient cost. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and exceptional service, VAN drives strategic growth and success for U.S. and Canadian dealership partners.

Media Contact:
Kaila Smith Street
[email protected].com

SOURCE Vehicle Acquisition Network, Inc.

Also from this source

Vehicle Acquisition Network (VAN) Developing a Dealership Private-Party Acquisition Survey

Vehicle Acquisition Network Celebrates Bill Anderson's Decade-Long Service

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.