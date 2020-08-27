Vehicle Displays & Interfaces Virtual Technical Symposium & Expo to Provide a First Look at the Future of the Vehicle-to-Human Interface

Society for Information Display (SID) Metropolitan Detroit Chapter Annual Meeting Sidelined by Pandemic to Now Take Place for a Global Engineering Virtual Only Audience October 14-15, 2020 and On Demand Until February 15, 2021

DETROIT, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Detroit Chapter of the Society for Information Display (SID) is pleased to announce the 27th Annual Vehicle Displays & Interfaces Symposium & Expo will take place in a virtual-only format Wednesday and Thursday October 14-15, 2020, for the benefit of multi-disciplined and multi-international OEM teams and specialists composed of designers, engineers, scientists, technologists, researchers, and system integrators of land, air, sea, and space vehicle displays.

The SID Metropolitan Detroit Chapter recognizes that in the high-tech 4th Industrial Revolution a strong technical understanding of new and emerging Display 3.0 technologies is essential to the global success of engineers, display specialists and executives who design, manufacture, sell and buy vehicle displays, display components, services, and products that integrate display and visual information technology into vehicles.

In the 2020-decade, the rapid evolution and divergence of visual information technologies continues on pace to connect humankind with their land, air, sea and space vehicles, and their vehicles to them.

"This year's technical program underscores how the future of electronic vehicle displays resides in the confluence of new and emerging sciences, materials, form factors and technological advances in hardware, software, sensors, systems, components and applications." – Silviu Pala, SID Symposium Chair

The two-day Vehicle Displays & Interfaces October event gives registrants an opportunity for in-depth learning and valuable insights from keynote and back-to-back technical presentations from globally recognized scientists, tech visionaries, thought leaders and researchers presenting leading-edge science and R&D, with leading value-add suppliers providing solutions to global supply chains from pandemic disruption. Registrants can conduct online Q&A with speakers in 'chat,' as well as move projects forward by arranging real-time 'private chat' sessions with expert exhibitor technical staff.

The 2020 online technical program features distinguished speaker presentations from the global display, HMI, vehicle systems, photonics, academic and vehicle OEM communities. Peer-reviewed papers provide in-depth knowledge and insights on the latest scientific advances, most recent breakthroughs, and potentially revolutionary applications.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM SEGMENTS, TOPICS AND SPEAKERS FROM US, ASIA, EUROPE

Displays and HMI Systems:

Reflection Properties of AR Coated Flat and AG Glass Surfaces

Dave McLean , MAC Thin Films, Santa Rosa, CA , US

, IOT Intelligent Display Technology

Lingling Zhang , Tianma, Shanghai, China

, Display Module with Integrated Driver of Multi-screen

Liang Zhou , Tianma, Shanghai, China

, High Precision Optical Bonding for Free-form and Curved Displays

Gino Mariani , Henkel Surface Technologies, Madison Heights, MI , US

Head-Up Displays:

Diffusive Microlens Array for Head-Up Display Applications

Jerry Wu , Dexerials Corporation, Tagajo-shi, Japan

, Human Perception Studies of Head-Up Display Ghosting

Steve Pankratz , 3M Display Materials and Systems Division, St. Paul, MN , US

, Computational Holographic Displays for 3D AR HUD Using Free-Form Optics

Hakan Urey , CY Vision, San Jose, CA , US

, Holographic Optical Elements and Projector Design Considerations for Automotive Windshield Displays

Michael Firth , CERES Holographics, St. Andrews, Scotland , UK

Tutorial:

Drs. Kai-Han Chang and Thomas Seder from GM R&D will deliver a presentation entitled 'Holography and Its Automotive Applications: A Tutorial'

Display Metrology:

Understanding and Achieving Reproducible Sparkle Measurements for an Automotive Specification

Ingo Rotscholl , TechnoTeam Bildverarbeitung GmbH, Ilmenau, Germany

, Measuring MicroLEDs for Color Non-Uniformity Correction

Mike Naldrett , ELDIM, Radiant Vision Systems LLC, Redmond, Washington , US

New Display Solutions:

Supervising (Automotive) Displays for Safe Visualization of Camera Video

Benjamin Axmann , Mercedes-Benz Cars Group Research, Future Technologies, Boeblingen, Germany

, Customized Local Dimming Algorithm and BLU for Automotive Application towards Low Power Consumption and High Visual Quality

Maxim Schmidt , Institute of Microelectronics, Saarland University, Saarbrücken, Germany

, Automotive Smart Surfaces: Conformable HDR Displays and Smart Windows to Activate Almost Any Surface

Paul Cain , FlexEnable, Cambridge, UK

, The Functional Safety Designs of Vehicle Display Driver ICs

Cheng- Chih Deno , Himax, Hsinchu City, Taiwan

Cheng- , Automotive Dual Cell microZone™LCD Development

Paul Weindorf , Visteon Corporation, Van Buren TWP, MI , US

, A Low-power Transflective TFT-LCD Based on IGZO TFT

Lou Tenggang, Tianma Micro-Electronics Group, Shanghai, China

Lou Tenggang, A Micro LED Device With 0mm Border

TengGang Lou, Tianma Micro-Electronics Group, Shanghai, China

TengGang Lou, Enabling Features of VueReal MicroLED Technology for Automotive Applications

Rexa Chaji, VueReal Inc, Waterloo, Ontario, Canada

Rexa Chaji, New Challenges and Testing Solutions for Flexible Vehicle Displays & Interfaces

Eisuke Tsuyuzaki , Bayflex Solutions, Alameda, CA , US

, New Material Solutions for Automotive Displays. Interfaces and Applications

Eisuke Tsuyuzaki , Bayflex Solutions, Alameda, CA , US

, An Alternative to OLED with Full-array Local Dimming in Automotive Displays

Logan Cummins , Texas Instruments, Dallas, TX , US

Post-Event On Demand Viewing:

Registrants can view symposium presentations and virtual exhibitor booth content and videos anyplace, anytime, any time zone on demand until February 15, 2021.

