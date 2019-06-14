Vehicle Electrification Markets, 2027 - Demand for Increased Fuel Economy, Low Maintenance Cost, and Improved Performance

DUBLIN, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vehicle Electrification Market by Product (Start-Stop, PTC, EPS, Electric Air Conditioner, ISG, Starter Motor, Alternator, Actuator, Electric Pump-Vacuum, Oil & Water), 48V, ICE, BEV, HEV, PHEV, Vehicle Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vehicle Electrification Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.1% to Reach USD 142.1 Billion By 2027 from USD 71.0 Billion in 2019.

Demand for increased fuel economy, low maintenance cost, and improved performance are boosting the trend of vehicle electrification

OEMs are switching from conventional technology to advanced technology for complying with the norms and increasing vehicle efficiency. There are multiple engines, transmissions, and hybrid technologies that can help in improving the fuel efficiency of a vehicle.

For instance, according to the US Department of Energy (US DOE), the start-stop system can improve fuel efficiency by up to 5%, based on driving and traffic conditions. Also, components such as electric oil pumps and electric vacuum pump consume lesser energy than their conventional counterparts. However, the higher cost of electric vehicles can undermine the demand for vehicle electrification.

The market for BEVs is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the vehicle electrification market

BEVs are projected to lead the vehicle electrification market, in terms of value, during the next 10 years. Automakers are seeing BEVs as a gateway to achieving fuel emission and economy standards set by governments. Government tax incentives and state rebates have boosted the proliferation of BEVs.

Asia Oceania and North America are the fastest growing regions for BEVs. Increasing charging infrastructure in North America would be responsible for the shift from conventional ICE vehicles to BEVs. OEMs of this region have also invested significantly in vehicle electrification. This would also drive the demand for BEVs.

The electric power steering (EPS) is estimated to be the largest segment of the vehicle electrification market

Electric Power Steering (EPS) systems are power-assisted steering products that eliminate the association between the steering system and the engine. EPS is the most popular steering system in the global market as it reduces fuel consumption and emissions, limits the required servicing, and improves maneuverability. In Europe and North America, almost all vehicles have EPS, and in Asia Oceania, the trend is growing rapidly. Hence, the EPS segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia Oceania: the largest vehicle electrification market in the automotive industry

Asia Oceania is the leading vehicle electrification market as the region represents countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, with the world's highest vehicle production. The automobile industry is flourishing, especially in South Asia. Additionally, Asia Oceania has created hubs for automobile manufacturers and automotive component suppliers. Considering the vehicle electrification market in the Asia Oceania region in 2019, the passenger car segment is estimated to lead the market, comprising more than 80% of the vehicle electrification market in the region, followed by the LCV segment, in terms of both volume and value.

As Asia Oceania has the largest share of passenger cars, ICE vehicles are expected to dominate the vehicle electrification market in Asia Oceania. Countries such as China and India have plans to upgrade their emission regulations by 2020. For instance, India is planning to skip BS V regulations by leapfrogging to BS VI. This is a positive development for the vehicle electrification market. Additionally, the demand for more electric and electronic components in vehicles helps drive vehicle electrification.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Need for 48v Architecture

5.2.1.2 Adoption of Advanced Technologies Such as E-Axle in Electric Vehicles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Difficulty in Achieving and Maintaining Optimum Power-To-Weight Ratio

5.2.2.2 Higher Cost of Electric Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use of Alternate Materials for Overall Weight Reduction To Open New Avenues in Electric Vehicle Technologies

5.2.3.2 Electrification of Commercial Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Developing Fail-Safe Electronic and Electrical Components

5.2.4.2 High Cost of Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles



6 Industry Trend

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Company vs Product

6.3 48 V Hybrid Architecture

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.4.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



7 48v Vehicle

The Chapter is Further Segmented at Regional Level and Considered Regions are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and RoW

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Need for 48v Architecture

7.3 48v Mild Hybrid Market, By Region

7.3.1 Europe is Estimated To Be the Largest Market

7.4 Impact of 48v Architecture



8 Vehicle Electrification Market, By Product Type

The Chapter is Further Segmented at Regional Level and Considered Regions are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and RoW

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 The Market for Electric Air Conditioner Compressor is Projected To Grow at the Highest Cagr

8.2 Start-Stop

8.2.1 Asia Oceania is Projected To Be the Fastest Growing Market

8.3 Electric Power Steering (EPS)

8.3.1 Asia Oceania is Estimated To Be the Largest Market

8.4 Liquid Heater PTC

8.4.1 North American Market is Expected To Be the Second Largest

8.5 Electric Air Conditioner Compressor

8.5.1 North America is Project To Be the Fastest Growing Market Over the Forecast Period

8.6 Electric Vacuum Pump

8.6.1 The Asia Oceania Market for Electric Vacuum Pump is Estimated To Be the Largest Market

8.7 Electric Oil Pump

8.7.1 RoW is Projected To Be the Fastest Growing Market Over the Forecast Period

8.8 Electric Water Pump

8.8.1 North America is Projected To Be the Fastest Growing Market Over the Forecast Period

8.9 Starter Motor

8.9.1 Asia Oceania is Estimated To Be the Largest Market

8.1 Alternator

8.10.1 Asia Oceania is Estimated To Be the Largest Market

8.11 Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

8.11.1 Europe Market is Estimated To Be the Second Largest

8.12 Actuator

8.12.1 Asia Oceania is Projected To Be the Fastest Growing Market Over the Forecast Period



9 Vehicle Electrification Market, By Vehicle Type

The Chapter is Further Segmented at Regional Level and Considered Regions are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Row

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 The Passenger Car Segment is Estimated To Be the Largest Market,

9.2 Passenger Car

9.2.1 Passenger Car Leads the Vehicle Electrification Market Owing To Its High Production in Asia Oceania

9.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

9.3.1 LCV has the Prominent Market Share With Its Increasing Usage in US, China, and India



10 Vehicle Electrification Market, By Degree of Hybridization

The Chapter is Further Segmented at Regional Level and Considered Regions are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and RoW

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 The ICE Vehicle Segment is Expected To Be the Largest Market, in Terms of Volume

10.2 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro Hybrid Vehicle

10.2.1 Asia Oceania is Expected To Be the Largest Market, in Terms of Volume

10.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

10.3.1 RoW is Expected To Be the Fastest Growing Market During the Forecast Period

10.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

10.4.1 Asia Oceania is Expected To Be the Fastest Growing Market During the Forecast Period

10.5 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

10.5.1 North America is Projected To Be the Largest Market During the Forecast Period

10.6 48 V Vehicle

10.6.1 Europe is Expected To Be the Largest Market, in Terms of Volume



11 Vehicle Electrification Market, By Region

The Chapter is Further Segmented at Regional and Country Level By Product Type and Considered Products are Start-Stop, Electric Power Steering, Electric Air-Conditioned Compressor, Electric Oil Pump, Electric Vacuum Pump, Electric Water Pump, Integrated Starter Generator, Liquid Heater PTC, Starter, Alternator, Actuator.

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Assumptions

11.2 Asia Oceania

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 China is Estimated To Record The Highest Growth

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.2.1 Electric Air Conditioner Compressor is Estimated To Record The Highest Growth

11.2.3 South Korea

11.2.3.1 Electric Power Steering is Expected To Hold The Second Largest Market

11.2.4 India

11.2.4.1 Electric Air Conditioner Compressor is Estimated To Record The Highest Growth

11.2.5 Rest of Asia Oceania

11.2.5.1 Electric Power Steering is Expected To Hold The Second Largest Market

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Electric Vacuum Pump is Estimated To Record The Highest Growth

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Electric Air Conditioner Compressor is Estimated To Record The Highest Growth

11.3.3 UK

11.3.3.1 Electric Air Conditioner Compressor is Estimated To Record The Highest Growth

11.3.4 Spain

11.3.4.1 Electric Power Steering is Expected To Hold The Largest Market

11.3.5 Rest of Europe

11.3.5.1 Electric Power Steering is Expected To Hold The Largest Market

11.4 North America

11.4.1 US

11.4.1.1 Liquid Heater PTC is Estimated To Record The Highest Growth

11.4.2 Canada

11.4.2.1 Electric Power Steering is Expected To Hold The Largest Market

11.4.3 Mexico

11.4.3.1 Integrated Starter Generator is Expected To Hold The Largest Market

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 Electric Power Steering is Expected To Hold The Largest Market

11.5.2 Russia

11.5.2.1 Electric Air Conditioner Compressor is Estimated To Record The Fastest Growth

11.5.3 Rest of RoW

11.5.3.1 Actuator is Expected To Hold The Largest Market in Terms of Value



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Vanguards

12.1.2 Innovators

12.1.3 Dynamic

12.1.4 Emerging

12.2 Vehicle Electrification Market: Vendor Dive Matrix

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking

12.3.1 Product Offering Scorecard (For All 15 Companies)

12.3.2 Business Strategy & Scorecard (For All 15 Companies)

12.4 Market Ranking

12.5 Competitive Scenario

12.5.1 Expansion

12.5.2 Supply Contracts

12.5.3 New Product Launches/Developments

12.5.4 Partnership/Joint Ventures

12.5.5 Mergers/Acquisition



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Bosch

13.2 Continental

13.3 Denso

13.4 Delphi

13.5 Mitsubishi

13.6 Borgwarner

13.7 Johnson Electric

13.8 Magna

13.9 Aisin Seiki

13.10 Johnson Controls

13.11 Additional Companies

13.11.1 Asia Oceania

13.11.1.1 Jtekt Corporation

13.11.1.2 Hitachi Automotive

13.11.1.3 Calsonic Kansei

13.11.2 Europe

13.11.2.1 Zf

13.11.2.2 Valeo

13.11.2.3 Wabco

13.11.2.4 Gkn

13.11.2.5 Schaeffler

13.11.2.6 Mahle

13.11.3 North America

13.11.3.1 Dana (US)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bxsyi5





