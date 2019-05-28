Vehicle Fuel Filters reach $5 billion globally as Producers Push New Technology

CLEVELAND, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new study Global Filters, global demand for internal combustion engine fuel filters is forecast to expand 4.8% annually to nearly $5.0 billion in 2022. In addition to the global expansion in the production and use of internal combustion engine transportation equipment and off-road machinery, gains will be aided by technological innovation, particularly as the types of fuels used (e.g., gasoline, low-sulfur diesel, ethanol and ethanol blends, and biodiesel and biodiesel blends) continue to evolve, because different fuel formulations present different challenges to fuel filters.

Through 2022, the majority of new fuel filter demand will be concentrated in the massive Asia/Pacific market, which is expected to register the largest gains in transportation equipment and off-road machinery production. The growing use of these machines in the region will also greatly contribute to gains. Advances in the Africa/Mideast and Central and South American markets are also expected to exceed the global average pace, supported by these same trends.

Among the leading producers of internal combustion engine fuel filters are:

CLARCOR (Parker-Hannifin)

Cummins

DENSO

Donaldson

MAHLE

MANN+HUMMEL

UCI

