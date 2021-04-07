Vehicle, Heavy Equipment Haulers Get Relief - Cut Insurance, Fuel Costs through National Vehicle Transporters Alliance

"United Road saw a dramatic drop-out rate among small and mid-sized vehicle haulers due to Covid," said Jason Walker, Chief Operating Officer, United Road. "When the country locked down, when demand disappeared, carriers exited. Some retired. Some retooled to carry different freight. We asked carriers how we could help sustain their businesses. That's when the lights went on for NVTA as a way for United Road to leverage its market relationships and resources to support not just our active carrier network but the profession as a whole.

"We saved over $10,000 on cargo and $35,000 on AL, GL and APD by switching to NVTA's insurance." - Dani Transport

"The business premise for NVTA is simple: When our carriers do well, we do well."

NVTA's business insurance offering was road-tested among a pilot group of carriers earlier this year. Carriers can save up to 25% on business insurance upon renewal. Effective today, fuel discounts of up to $.80 a gallon will be available.

"We have saved over $10,000 on our cargo and $35,000 on AL, GL and APD programs by switching to NVTA's insurance," said Bernard and Daniela Gutierrez, owners of Dani Transport based in California.

Highlights of NVTA's offerings include:

Business insurance at reduced or competitive rates for qualified members.

Roadside Fleet Assistance 24/7 for repairs, towing, non-emergency maintenance. Includes 10-30% discounts on emergency repairs and 10% on vendor repair rates.

Tire and parts discounts. Up to 40% off fleet tires, 30% savings on parts depending on brand and product line.

Fuel discounts of up to 32% at 800-plus chain and independent locations.

Magnus Technologies operating software discount.

Knowledge Center with resources on trends, new developments that affect the carrier community.

Discounts/rebates on office supplies, computers, shipping, travel, and more.

NVTA has three levels of membership:

CLASSIC Membership is free of charge and includes full access to the Knowledge Center.

PLUS Membership is a fee-based program that includes discounts for those carriers actively hauling for United Road or Team DriveAway. PLUS gives members access to all discounts and benefits with the exception of complete business insurance. PLUS benefits include up to a 32% fuel discount, a 10-30% discount on repairs and maintenance, 24/7 roadside assistance, etc.

PREMIUM Membership is available to qualified carriers. PREMIUM provides access to complete business insurance customized to each carrier that includes physical damage of hauling equipment, cargo coverage and other options. The membership fee varies based on the number of vehicles being insured.

The benefits of NVTA far exceed the membership cost which can be readily recouped in as little as one to two months through substantial savings on fuel, maintenance and parts, business insurance for carriers that qualify, and other exclusive member benefits at a discount level that carriers could not get on their own.

"One of the important differentiators for NVTA is that it is an alliance built by carriers for carriers," said Walker. "We know firsthand the high cost of insuring trucks and trailers, the business interruption, the costs that breakdowns cause as well as the frustration of getting repairs done on a holiday weekend at a reasonable cost. NVTA 'gets' the business of hauling vehicles."

To learn more about NVTA visit: www.gonvta.org

ABOUT UNITED ROAD

Founded in 1997, United Road is the premier finished vehicle logistics company in North America. Each year, coast to coast and across borders, United Road manages the transport of over four million vehicles for OEMs, remarketers, on-line sellers/buyers, fleet owners and individuals. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, with operating terminals across the U.S. and Canada, the company has over 1,700 employees and operates an integrated national network that includes a total of 2,500 company-owned and independent contractor units as well as 15,000 power units of dedicated third-party vehicle carriers.

SOURCE United Road