Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe to Grow by USD 12.17 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Cost-Effective Vehicle Access, with Market Evolution Powered by AI - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The vehicle leasing market in europe size is estimated to grow by USD 12.17 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Cost-effective ways of obtaining vehicle is driving market growth, with a trend towards rise in demand for leasing evs to optimize vehicle performance and reduce emissions globally. However, challenge posed by on-demand taxi operators poses a challenge.Key market players include ALD SA, Allane SE, Arval Service Lease, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Central Contract S.O.T Ltd., Central UK Vehicle Leasing Ltd., Deutsche Leasing AG, ExpatRide International Inc., Groupe BPCE, King and Mayr GmbH and Co. KG, LocautoRent S.p.A., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Millennium Leasing sp zoo, PKO Bank Polski, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, PSA Automobiles SA, Rivervale Cars Ltd., Sofina SA, and Stellantis NV.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles), Mode Of Booking (Online and Offline), and Geography (Europe) Region Covered Europe Key companies profiled ALD SA, Allane SE, Arval Service Lease, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Central Contract S.O.T Ltd., Central UK Vehicle Leasing Ltd., Deutsche Leasing AG, ExpatRide International Inc., Groupe BPCE, King and Mayr GmbH and Co. KG, LocautoRent S.p.A., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Millennium Leasing sp zoo, PKO Bank Polski, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, PSA Automobiles SA, Rivervale Cars Ltd., Sofina SA, and Stellantis NV

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The European vehicle leasing market is experiencing significant trends, with electric vehicles (EVs) leading the charge. E-commerce platforms are transforming the way people lease cars, enabling easy access to leasing companies and their offerings. Big data and IoT technology are revolutionizing the industry, providing real-time diagnostic data for efficient vehicle management. Blockchain technology ensures secure and verified data exchange between sellers and buyers. Customer service is a priority, with automobile leasing companies focusing on providing excellent service to meet the needs of the tourism industry, smart cities, and corporate fleets. Utility trailers, commuter cars, buses, recreational vehicles, and even lease contracts for car equipment rental are available. Finance leasing, mobility solutions, and long-term leasing are popular options. Awareness among consumers about the benefits of EVs, hybrid electric vehicles, and low maintenance vehicles is growing. Rapid urbanization, busy lifestyles, and population demand call for efficient transportation systems to combat traffic congestion. Lease cars without driver facilities are on-demand, reducing traveling time and air pollution. Emission norms and carbon emissions are crucial concerns, with IoT technology and machine learning helping to monitor and reduce them. Additional fees, such as gap insurance, are common considerations in the leasing process. The used car industry is also adapting to these trends, with e-commerce platforms and finance leasing options available. The future of vehicle leasing is bright, with a focus on sustainability, convenience, and cost-effectiveness.

The European vehicle leasing market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of Electric Vehicles (EVs). EVs utilize an electric motor, which features only one moving part, leading to reduced maintenance costs compared to Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles. The compact electric motor also contributes to the vehicle's weight reduction, allowing for additional features. The efficiency of the electric motor, with its absence of multiple moving parts, delivers instant torque and high performance. Regenerative braking further enhances the vehicle's range. Air pollution is a pressing concern in political and economic circles, making the environmental benefits of EVs an attractive proposition for businesses leasing vehicles.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The European vehicle leasing market faces several challenges in the current business landscape. Electric vehicles are gaining popularity, requiring leasing companies to adapt to the changing technology and consumer preferences. E-commerce platforms are disrupting traditional sales models, necessitating innovative strategies. Big data and IoT technology are transforming the industry, offering opportunities for improved customer service and real-time vehicle diagnostics. The tourism industry, smart cities, and utility trailers present new markets for automobile leasing companies. However, challenges persist in sectors like commuter cars, buses, and recreational vehicles due to increasing competition and changing consumer behavior. Lease contracts, finance leasing, and mobility solutions continue to be key areas of focus. Awareness among consumers about electric cars, hybrid electric vehicles, and the used car industry is crucial. Rapid urbanization, busy lifestyles, and population demand call for efficient transportation systems to mitigate traffic congestion. Leasing companies must address challenges like residual value, gap insurance, long-term leasing, and additional fees. Carbon emissions and climate change are pressing concerns, with emission norms and verified data playing a significant role. Blockchain technology and machine learning can streamline processes and enhance transparency. Collaboration between sellers, buyers, and leasing companies is essential to meet the evolving needs of the market.

In Europe , urban areas witness significant demand for on-demand taxi services due to the convenience they offer in terms of time and cost. Parking spaces are scarce in congested urban areas, making finding a parking spot a challenge. Traffic congestion further complicates driving in cities, making on-demand taxis an attractive alternative to car leasing. This trend is particularly noticeable in urban regions where car leasing services are readily available. As a result, the growing popularity of on-demand taxis is impacting the demand for car leasing in Europe .

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This vehicle leasing market in Europe report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Passenger cars

1.2 Commercial vehicles Mode Of Booking 2.1 Online

2.2 Offline Geography 3.1 Europe

1.1 Passenger cars- The European vehicle leasing market is experiencing significant growth due to the cost-effective nature of leasing cars compared to buying them. Factors such as urbanization and increased Internet penetration are driving awareness about car leasing. Leasing offers customers the flexibility to upgrade to new models and purchase the vehicle at lease end. Car manufacturers, like AB Volvo with Care by Volvo, offer subscription-based leasing programs to boost revenue and brand penetration. The demand for SUVs, hatchbacks, and sedans in Europe is fueling growth in the passenger car segment. Customers' preference for convenience, safety, and modern technologies in vehicles is driving the adoption of advanced features and electrification. These trends, coupled with industry advancements, encourage customers to lease cars, leading to market expansion in Europe's passenger car segment during the forecast period.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

The European vehicle leasing market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the shift towards electric and hybrid electric vehicles. E-commerce platforms are increasingly becoming popular channels for buyers to lease new cars, enabling a seamless and convenient experience. Big data and blockchain technology are transforming the industry by providing insights into customer preferences and streamlining lease contracts. The tourism industry and smart cities are major sectors adopting vehicle leasing for their fleet needs. Automobile leasing companies offer a range of options from commuter cars to buses, recreational vehicles, and utility trailers. Car equipment rental is another growing segment, allowing lessees to customize their vehicles. The residual value of leased vehicles is a key consideration for both sellers and buyers, making the role of a leasing company crucial in determining fair market value. Rapid urbanization and the need for new vehicles continue to fuel the demand for leasing solutions.

Market Research Overview

The European vehicle leasing market is experiencing significant growth, driven by various factors including the rise of electric vehicles, e-commerce, and smart cities. Electric cars and hybrid electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular due to awareness among consumers about air pollution and emission norms. The tourism industry and commuters are embracing on-demand mobility solutions, leading to increased demand for lease cars. Big data, IoT technology, machine learning, and blockchain are transforming the industry by providing verified data in real-time, enabling predictive maintenance and efficient transportation systems. Leasing companies offer finance leasing, long-term leasing, and gap insurance to cater to the diverse needs of buyers. The market also includes utility trailers, buses, recreational vehicles, and car equipment rental. Rapid urbanization, busy lifestyles, and population demand have led to the adoption of efficient transportation systems and the reduction of traffic congestion. The used car industry is also benefiting from the growth of the leasing market. Additional fees, carbon emissions, and climate change are becoming important considerations for both sellers and buyers. Leasing companies are focusing on customer service, providing diagnostic services for vehicles, and leveraging technology to enhance the leasing experience. The future of the vehicle leasing market in Europe looks promising, with continued innovation and the integration of technology to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Mode Of Booking

Online



Offline

Geography

Europe



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio