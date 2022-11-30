Vehicle leasing market in Europe to grow by USD 90.87 Bn, Trucking Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vehicle leasing market in Europe has been categorized as a part of the global trucking market. The parent market, the global trucking market, covers companies engaged in goods and passenger land transportation, including vehicle rental and taxi companies. Technavio calculates the global transportation industry market size based on combined revenue generated by companies operating in air freight and logistics, airlines, marine, railroads, and trucking sub-industries.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe 2023-2027

The vehicle leasing market size in Europe is projected to grow by USD 90.87 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the overall market environment, the current market scenario, and the latest trends and drivers. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Vehicle leasing market in Europe 2023-2027: Scope

The vehicle leasing market report covers the following areas:

Vehicle leasing market 2023-2027: Vendor Landscape

The global vehicle leasing market in Europe is fragmented. The market includes some well-established players that offer vehicle leasing service providers. The service providers are continuously working on expanding their service offerings. The prominent vendors are also expected to increase electric vehicle (EV) offerings in vehicle leasing services. The vendors compete with each other in terms of network, offerings, and pricing. Also, the market has high exit barriers due to the high fixed costs associated with the procurement of vehicles. Hence, the threat of rivalry in the market in focus is high in 2022 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

ALD SA, Allane SE, Arval Service Lease, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Central Contract S.O.T Ltd., Central UK Vehicle Leasing Ltd., Citroen Leasing of LMC, Deutsche Leasing AG, Europcar Mobility Group SA, ExpatRide International Inc., Groupe BPCE, King and Mayr GmbH and Co. KG, LeasePlan Corp. NV, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Millennium Leasing sp zoo, and Peugeot Motor Co. Plc. are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Full Report

Vehicle leasing market in Europe 2023-2027: Segmentation

Mode of booking

Online



Offline

The vehicle leasing market growth in Europe in the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. The convenience offered by online platforms is encouraging consumers to prefer booking leasing vehicles online. This coupled with growing internet penetration and a rising number of smartphone users is increasing sales in the online booking segment. In addition, the increasing digitalization of end-user industries in Europe is contributing to the growth of the segment.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request a PDF Sample

Vehicle leasing market in Europe 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist vehicle leasing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vehicle leasing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vehicle leasing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vehicle leasing market vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 which enables you to download 5 reports every month.

Related Reports:

Automotive Rental and Leasing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automotive rental and leasing market is projected to grow by USD 147.98 billion with a CAGR of 7.46% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by type (passenger car rental, truck utility trailer, recreational vehicle rental and leasing, and passenger car lease) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Car Leasing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The car leasing market share is expected to increase by USD 51.32 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.95%. The market is segmented by end-user (commercial and non-commercial) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Vehicle Leasing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 147 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 90.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.35 Regional analysis Europe Key countries UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ALD SA, Allane SE, Arval Service Lease, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Central Contract S.O.T Ltd., Central UK Vehicle Leasing Ltd., Citroen Leasing of LMC, Deutsche Leasing AG, Europcar Mobility Group SA, ExpatRide International Inc., Groupe BPCE, King and Mayr GmbH and Co. KG, LeasePlan Corp. NV, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Millennium Leasing sp zoo, and Peugeot Motor Co. Plc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Mode of Booking



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Europe : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Vehicle leasing market in Europe 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Vehicle leasing market in Europe 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Mode of booking Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Mode of booking Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Mode of Booking

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on Mode of Booking - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Mode of Booking - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Mode of Booking

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Mode of Booking



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Mode of Booking

6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Mode of Booking

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Mode of Booking ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 68: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 72: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 76: Chart on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 80: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 81: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 82: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 83: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 84: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 85: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 86: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ALD SA

Exhibit 87: ALD SA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 88: ALD SA - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 89: ALD SA - Key news

- Key news

Exhibit 90: ALD SA - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 91: ALD SA - Segment focus

12.4 Allane SE

Exhibit 92: Allane SE - Overview



Exhibit 93: Allane SE - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Allane SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Allane SE - Segment focus

12.5 Arval Service Lease

Exhibit 96: Arval Service Lease - Overview



Exhibit 97: Arval Service Lease - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Arval Service Lease - Key offerings

12.6 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Exhibit 99: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Overview



Exhibit 100: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Key news



Exhibit 102: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Segment focus

12.7 Deutsche Leasing AG

Exhibit 104: Deutsche Leasing AG - Overview



Exhibit 105: Deutsche Leasing AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Deutsche Leasing AG - Key offerings

12.8 Europcar Mobility Group SA

Exhibit 107: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 108: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Key news



Exhibit 110: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Segment focus

12.9 ExpatRide International Inc.

Exhibit 112: ExpatRide International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: ExpatRide International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: ExpatRide International Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Groupe BPCE

Exhibit 115: Groupe BPCE - Overview



Exhibit 116: Groupe BPCE - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Groupe BPCE - Key offerings

12.11 King and Mayr GmbH and Co. KG

and Co. KG Exhibit 118: King and Mayr GmbH and Co. KG - Overview

and Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 119: King and Mayr GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service

and Co. KG - Product / Service

Exhibit 120: King and Mayr GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.12 LeasePlan Corp. NV

Exhibit 121: LeasePlan Corp. NV - Overview



Exhibit 122: LeasePlan Corp. NV - Business segments



Exhibit 123: LeasePlan Corp. NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: LeasePlan Corp. NV - Segment focus

12.13 Mercedes Benz Group AG

Exhibit 125: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 126: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Segment focus

12.14 Millennium Leasing sp zoo

Exhibit 129: Millennium Leasing sp zoo - Overview



Exhibit 130: Millennium Leasing sp zoo - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Millennium Leasing sp zoo - Key offerings

12.15 Peugeot Motor Co. Plc

Exhibit 132: Peugeot Motor Co. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 133: Peugeot Motor Co. Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Peugeot Motor Co. Plc - Key offerings

12.16 PKO Bank Polski

Exhibit 135: PKO Bank Polski - Overview



Exhibit 136: PKO Bank Polski - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: PKO Bank Polski - Key offerings

12.17 Stellantis NV

Exhibit 138: Stellantis NV - Overview



Exhibit 139: Stellantis NV - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Stellantis NV - Key news



Exhibit 141: Stellantis NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Stellantis NV - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio