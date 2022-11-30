Vehicle leasing market in Europe to grow by USD 90.87 Bn, Trucking Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

Nov 30, 2022, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vehicle leasing market in Europe has been categorized as a part of the global trucking market. The parent market, the global trucking market, covers companies engaged in goods and passenger land transportation, including vehicle rental and taxi companies. Technavio calculates the global transportation industry market size based on combined revenue generated by companies operating in air freight and logistics, airlines, marine, railroads, and trucking sub-industries.
The vehicle leasing market size in Europe is projected to grow by USD 90.87 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Vehicle leasing market in Europe 2023-2027: Scope
The vehicle leasing market report covers the following areas:
Vehicle leasing market 2023-2027: Vendor Landscape
The global vehicle leasing market in Europe is fragmented. The market includes some well-established players that offer vehicle leasing service providers. The service providers are continuously working on expanding their service offerings. The prominent vendors are also expected to increase electric vehicle (EV) offerings in vehicle leasing services. The vendors compete with each other in terms of network, offerings, and pricing. Also, the market has high exit barriers due to the high fixed costs associated with the procurement of vehicles. Hence, the threat of rivalry in the market in focus is high in 2022 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.
ALD SA, Allane SE, Arval Service Lease, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Central Contract S.O.T Ltd., Central UK Vehicle Leasing Ltd., Citroen Leasing of LMC, Deutsche Leasing AG, Europcar Mobility Group SA, ExpatRide International Inc., Groupe BPCE, King and Mayr GmbH and Co. KG, LeasePlan Corp. NV, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Millennium Leasing sp zoo, and Peugeot Motor Co. Plc. are among some of the major market participants.
Vehicle leasing market in Europe 2023-2027: Segmentation
- Mode of booking
- Online
- Offline
The vehicle leasing market growth in Europe in the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. The convenience offered by online platforms is encouraging consumers to prefer booking leasing vehicles online. This coupled with growing internet penetration and a rising number of smartphone users is increasing sales in the online booking segment. In addition, the increasing digitalization of end-user industries in Europe is contributing to the growth of the segment.
Vehicle leasing market in Europe 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist vehicle leasing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the vehicle leasing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the vehicle leasing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vehicle leasing market vendors
|
Vehicle Leasing Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
147
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.51%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 90.87 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.35
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe
|
Key countries
|
UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ALD SA, Allane SE, Arval Service Lease, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Central Contract S.O.T Ltd., Central UK Vehicle Leasing Ltd., Citroen Leasing of LMC, Deutsche Leasing AG, Europcar Mobility Group SA, ExpatRide International Inc., Groupe BPCE, King and Mayr GmbH and Co. KG, LeasePlan Corp. NV, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Millennium Leasing sp zoo, and Peugeot Motor Co. Plc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Mode of Booking
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Europe: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Vehicle leasing market in Europe 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Vehicle leasing market in Europe 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Mode of booking Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Mode of booking Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Mode of Booking
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Mode of Booking - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Mode of Booking - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Mode of Booking
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Mode of Booking
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Mode of Booking
- 6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Mode of Booking
- Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Mode of Booking ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 68: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 80: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 81: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 82: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 83: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 84: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 85: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 86: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 ALD SA
- Exhibit 87: ALD SA - Overview
- Exhibit 88: ALD SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 89: ALD SA - Key news
- Exhibit 90: ALD SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: ALD SA - Segment focus
- 12.4 Allane SE
- Exhibit 92: Allane SE - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Allane SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: Allane SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: Allane SE - Segment focus
- 12.5 Arval Service Lease
- Exhibit 96: Arval Service Lease - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Arval Service Lease - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: Arval Service Lease - Key offerings
- 12.6 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
- Exhibit 99: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 101: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Key news
- Exhibit 102: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Segment focus
- 12.7 Deutsche Leasing AG
- Exhibit 104: Deutsche Leasing AG - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Deutsche Leasing AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: Deutsche Leasing AG - Key offerings
- 12.8 Europcar Mobility Group SA
- Exhibit 107: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Key news
- Exhibit 110: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Segment focus
- 12.9 ExpatRide International Inc.
- Exhibit 112: ExpatRide International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: ExpatRide International Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: ExpatRide International Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Groupe BPCE
- Exhibit 115: Groupe BPCE - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Groupe BPCE - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Groupe BPCE - Key offerings
- 12.11 King and Mayr GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 118: King and Mayr GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 119: King and Mayr GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: King and Mayr GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 12.12 LeasePlan Corp. NV
- Exhibit 121: LeasePlan Corp. NV - Overview
- Exhibit 122: LeasePlan Corp. NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: LeasePlan Corp. NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: LeasePlan Corp. NV - Segment focus
- 12.13 Mercedes Benz Group AG
- Exhibit 125: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Segment focus
- 12.14 Millennium Leasing sp zoo
- Exhibit 129: Millennium Leasing sp zoo - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Millennium Leasing sp zoo - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Millennium Leasing sp zoo - Key offerings
- 12.15 Peugeot Motor Co. Plc
- Exhibit 132: Peugeot Motor Co. Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Peugeot Motor Co. Plc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Peugeot Motor Co. Plc - Key offerings
- 12.16 PKO Bank Polski
- Exhibit 135: PKO Bank Polski - Overview
- Exhibit 136: PKO Bank Polski - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: PKO Bank Polski - Key offerings
- 12.17 Stellantis NV
- Exhibit 138: Stellantis NV - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Stellantis NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: Stellantis NV - Key news
- Exhibit 141: Stellantis NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: Stellantis NV - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 146: Research methodology
- Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 148: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations
