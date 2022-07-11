Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe to record USD 62.01 Bn growth -- Technavio expects the growth to be driven by cost-effectiveness of vehicle leasing

Understand the scope of the full report. Read Our Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market comprises some well-established players that offer vehicle leasing services. The vendors in the market are continuously working on expanding their service offerings. The prominent vendors are expected to increase EV offerings in the vehicle leasing services during the forecast period.

ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG, Europcar Mobility Group SA, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Groupe PSA, LeasePlan Corp. NV, and Millennium Leasing sp zoo are identified as some of the major market participants. Although the cost-effectiveness of vehicle leasing, growing demand for vehicle leasing from SMEs, and rising technological obsolescence of older vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, challenges posed by on-demand taxi operators, the value proposition of used cars, and limited customer awareness and acceptance in Eastern Europe will challenge the growth of the market participants. This study identifies the rising demand for EV leasing due to the need for optimum performance and reduction of emissions as key trends in the market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

The vehicle leasing market in Europe is segmented as below:

Type

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

The market growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing consumer demand for SUVs, hatchbacks, and sedans in Europe is the key factor driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

UK



Germany



France



Rest Of Europe

The UK will emerge as the prominent market for vehicle leasing in Europe, occupying 33% of the market share. The increasing adoption of cars and high consumer awareness regarding vehicle leasing are the factors driving the growth of the vehicle leasing market in the UK.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our vehicle leasing market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the vehicle leasing market in Europe. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the vehicle leasing market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist vehicle leasing market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the vehicle leasing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vehicle leasing market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vehicle leasing market vendors in Europe

Related Reports:

Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.43% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 62.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.30 Regional analysis UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution UK at 33% Key consumer countries UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG, Europcar Mobility Group SA, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Groupe PSA, LeasePlan Corp. NV, and Millennium Leasing sp zoo Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Trucking (vehicle rental and taxi companies)

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: UK - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: France - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Impact of Covid-19 on vehicle leasing market in Europe

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 35: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 36: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 37: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 38: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 39: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ALD SA

Exhibit 40: ALD SA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 41: ALD SA - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 42: ALD SA – Key news

– Key news

Exhibit 43: ALD SA - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 44: ALD SA - Segment focus

10.4 Arval Service Lease

Exhibit 45: Arval Service Lease - Overview



Exhibit 46: Arval Service Lease - Product and service



Exhibit 47: Arval Service Lease – Key news



Exhibit 48: Arval Service Lease - Key offerings

10.5 BMW Group

Exhibit 49: BMW Group - Overview



Exhibit 50: BMW Group - Business segments



Exhibit 51: BMW Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: BMW Group - Segment focus

10.6 Daimler AG

10.7 Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG

Exhibit 57: Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 58: Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG – Key news



Exhibit 60: Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG - Segment focus

10.8 Europcar Mobility Group SA

Exhibit 62: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 63: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Europcar Mobility Group SA – Key news



Exhibit 65: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Segment focus

10.9 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

Exhibit 67: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV - Overview



Exhibit 68: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV - Segment focus

10.10 Groupe PSA

Exhibit 71: Groupe PSA - Overview



Exhibit 72: Groupe PSA - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Groupe PSA - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Groupe PSA - Segment focus

10.11 LeasePlan Corp. NV

Exhibit 75: LeasePlan Corp. NV - Overview



Exhibit 76: LeasePlan Corp. NV - Business segments



Exhibit 77: LeasePlan Corp. NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: LeasePlan Corp. NV - Segment focus

10.12 Millennium Leasing sp zoo

Exhibit 79: Millennium Leasing sp zoo - Overview



Exhibit 80: Millennium Leasing sp zoo - Product and service



Exhibit 81: Millennium Leasing sp zoo - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology



Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

