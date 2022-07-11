Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe to record USD 62.01 Bn growth -- Technavio expects the growth to be driven by cost-effectiveness of vehicle leasing

Jul 11, 2022, 09:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vehicle leasing market size in Europe is expected to increase by USD 62.01 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.30% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe significant growth in the UK. The adoption of vehicle leasing services in the country is high compared to other countries in Europe.
The full report on the vehicle leasing market in Europe provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
Vendor Landscape
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market comprises some well-established players that offer vehicle leasing services. The vendors in the market are continuously working on expanding their service offerings. The prominent vendors are expected to increase EV offerings in the vehicle leasing services during the forecast period.
ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG, Europcar Mobility Group SA, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Groupe PSA, LeasePlan Corp. NV, and Millennium Leasing sp zoo are identified as some of the major market participants. Although the cost-effectiveness of vehicle leasing, growing demand for vehicle leasing from SMEs, and rising technological obsolescence of older vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, challenges posed by on-demand taxi operators, the value proposition of used cars, and limited customer awareness and acceptance in Eastern Europe will challenge the growth of the market participants. This study identifies the rising demand for EV leasing due to the need for optimum performance and reduction of emissions as key trends in the market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
The vehicle leasing market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Type
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
The market growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing consumer demand for SUVs, hatchbacks, and sedans in Europe is the key factor driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest Of Europe
The UK will emerge as the prominent market for vehicle leasing in Europe, occupying 33% of the market share. The increasing adoption of cars and high consumer awareness regarding vehicle leasing are the factors driving the growth of the vehicle leasing market in the UK.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our vehicle leasing market in Europe report covers the following areas:
Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the vehicle leasing market in Europe. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the vehicle leasing market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist vehicle leasing market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the vehicle leasing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the vehicle leasing market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vehicle leasing market vendors in Europe
|
Vehicle Leasing Market in Europe Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.43%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 62.01 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.30
|
Regional analysis
|
UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe
|
Performing market contribution
|
UK at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ALD SA, Arval Service Lease, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG, Europcar Mobility Group SA, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Groupe PSA, LeasePlan Corp. NV, and Millennium Leasing sp zoo
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Trucking (vehicle rental and taxi companies)
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Overview
- Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: UK - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: France - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 Impact of Covid-19 on vehicle leasing market in Europe
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 35: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 36: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 37: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 38: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 39: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 ALD SA
- Exhibit 40: ALD SA - Overview
- Exhibit 41: ALD SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 42: ALD SA – Key news
- Exhibit 43: ALD SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 44: ALD SA - Segment focus
- 10.4 Arval Service Lease
- Exhibit 45: Arval Service Lease - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Arval Service Lease - Product and service
- Exhibit 47: Arval Service Lease – Key news
- Exhibit 48: Arval Service Lease - Key offerings
- 10.5 BMW Group
- Exhibit 49: BMW Group - Overview
- Exhibit 50: BMW Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 51: BMW Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: BMW Group - Segment focus
- 10.6 Daimler AG
- 10.7 Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG
- Exhibit 57: Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 58: Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG - Business segments
- Exhibit 59: Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG – Key news
- Exhibit 60: Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: Deutsche Sparkassen Leasing AG and Co. KG - Segment focus
- 10.8 Europcar Mobility Group SA
- Exhibit 62: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: Europcar Mobility Group SA – Key news
- Exhibit 65: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Europcar Mobility Group SA - Segment focus
- 10.9 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
- Exhibit 67: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV - Segment focus
- 10.10 Groupe PSA
- Exhibit 71: Groupe PSA - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Groupe PSA - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Groupe PSA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Groupe PSA - Segment focus
- 10.11 LeasePlan Corp. NV
- Exhibit 75: LeasePlan Corp. NV - Overview
- Exhibit 76: LeasePlan Corp. NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: LeasePlan Corp. NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: LeasePlan Corp. NV - Segment focus
- 10.12 Millennium Leasing sp zoo
- Exhibit 79: Millennium Leasing sp zoo - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Millennium Leasing sp zoo - Product and service
- Exhibit 81: Millennium Leasing sp zoo - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 83: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 85: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations
