Vehicle License Plate Market Size to Grow by 38.95 million units, EHA Hoffmann International GmBH., and Erich Utsch AG, Emerge as Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the vehicle license plate market, operating under the L1. The latest report on the vehicle license plate market, 2022-2026 estimates it to register an incremental growth of 38.95 million units, at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period. To know more about the analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment Download PDF sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vehicle License Plate Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. EHA Hoffmann International GmBH, Erich Utsch AG, Fuwong, Rosmerta Technologies Ltd, Godawari Techno Solution Pvt Ltd, Hills Numberplates Ltd, Jepson and Co. Ltd, LicenSys Pty Ltd, Muschard Schildertechnik, ORBIZ, ReviverMx Inc, Rosmerta Technologies Ltd, SPM Systems Sp. zo.o. Sp. k., GibPlates, The Waldale Irwin Hodson Group, 3M Co., TONNJES E.A.S.T. INFRASTRUKTUR INVEST GmbH, UTAL Sp. z o.o, and Yarya Sekur are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these companies are listed below:

EHA Hoffmann International GmBH - The company offers vehicle license plates of various shapes, sizes, and colors, customized country-specific graphics such as flags, logos, or coats of arms, and various security features such as laser logos, serial numbers, holograms, and barcodes.

- The company offers vehicle license plates of various shapes, sizes, and colors, customized country-specific graphics such as flags, logos, or coats of arms, and various security features such as laser logos, serial numbers, holograms, and barcodes. Erich Utsch AG- The company offers vehicle license plates that include coats of arms, holograms, holographic hot stamping foil, laser engraving, coding, and UV marking.

The company offers vehicle license plates that include coats of arms, holograms, holographic hot stamping foil, laser engraving, coding, and UV marking. Fuwong- The company offers vehicle license plates with embossed fonts on 2-layer plates which need to be ripped off instead of painted.

The company offers vehicle license plates with embossed fonts on 2-layer plates which need to be ripped off instead of painted. Rosmerta Technologies Ltd - The company offers vehicle license plates in form of a card that includes owner information and an optical strip embedded on the card.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a PDF Sample Now

Vehicle License Plate Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Passenger Car



Commercial Vehicles

The passenger cars segment is the largest segment in terms of volume and value in the automotive industry. Demand for passenger cars is often considered an indicator of economic development in any country or region, as it can be directly correlated to industrial output, economic development, and population demographics. This segment is expected to remain the largest contributor, supported by strong demand from emerging countries and the revival of developed economies during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Most countries in the region have been actively spending on infrastructure and industrial development, which will facilitate the vehicle license plate market growth in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. Our vehicle license plate market report covers the following areas:

Vehicle License Plate Market Size

Vehicle License Plate Market Trends

Vehicle License Plate Market Industry Analysis

Vehicle License Plate Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist vehicle license plate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vehicle license plate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vehicle license plate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the vehicle license plate market, and vendors.

Vehicle License Plate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.32% Market growth 2022-2026 38.95 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Asahi Kasei Corp., EHA Hoffmann International GmBH, Erich Utsch AG, Fuwong, GibPlates, Godawari Techno Solution Pvt Ltd, Hills Numberplates Ltd, Jepson and Co. Ltd, LicenSys Pty Ltd, Muschard Schildertechnik, ORBIZ, ReviverMx Inc, Rosmerta Technologies Ltd, SPM Systems Sp. zo.o. Sp. k., The Waldale Irwin Hodson Group, TONNJES E.A.S.T. INFRASTRUKTUR INVEST GmbH, UTAL Sp. z o.o, and Yarya Sekur Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

5.3 Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger car - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger car - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type (million units)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography (million units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 EHA Hoffmann International GmBH

Exhibit 93: EHA Hoffmann International GmBH - Overview



Exhibit 94: EHA Hoffmann International GmBH - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: EHA Hoffmann International GmBH - Key offerings

10.4 Erich Utsch AG

Exhibit 96: Erich Utsch AG - Overview



Exhibit 97: Erich Utsch AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Erich Utsch AG - Key offerings

10.5 Fuwong

Exhibit 99: Fuwong - Overview



Exhibit 100: Fuwong - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Fuwong - Key offerings

10.6 Hills Numberplates Ltd

Exhibit 102: Hills Numberplates Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 103: Hills Numberplates Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Hills Numberplates Ltd - Key offerings

10.7 Jepson and Co. Ltd

Exhibit 105: Jepson and Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 106: Jepson and Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Jepson and Co. Ltd - Key offerings

10.8 Rosmerta Technologies Ltd

Exhibit 108: Rosmerta Technologies Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 109: Rosmerta Technologies Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Rosmerta Technologies Ltd - Key offerings

10.9 SPM Systems Sp. zo.o. Sp. k.

Exhibit 111: SPM Systems Sp. zo.o. Sp. k. - Overview



Exhibit 112: SPM Systems Sp. zo.o. Sp. k. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: SPM Systems Sp. zo.o. Sp. k. - Key offerings

10.10 The Waldale Irwin Hodson Group

Exhibit 114: The Waldale Irwin Hodson Group - Overview



Exhibit 115: The Waldale Irwin Hodson Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: The Waldale Irwin Hodson Group - Key offerings

10.11 TONNJES E.A.S.T. INFRASTRUKTUR INVEST GmbH

Exhibit 117: TONNJES E.A.S.T. INFRASTRUKTUR INVEST GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 118: TONNJES E.A.S.T. INFRASTRUKTUR INVEST GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: TONNJES E.A.S.T. INFRASTRUKTUR INVEST GmbH - Key offerings

10.12 UTAL Sp. z o.o

Exhibit 120: UTAL Sp. z o.o - Overview



Exhibit 121: UTAL Sp. z o.o - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: UTAL Sp. z o.o - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

