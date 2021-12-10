Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market to Grow by USD 5.39 Bn | Rising Number of Accidents will Present Significant Growth Opportunities for Market Vendors | Technavio

By geography, Europe is expected to dominate the market, accounting for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The UK and Germany are the key countries for the vehicle roadside assistance market in Europe. However, the growth rate of the market in Europe will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising number of aging vehicles and the increasing penetration of electric cars will drive the growth of the vehicle roadside assistance market in Europe during the forecast period.

View Our Free Sample Report for additional information about the contribution of each segment of the market

The vehicle roadside assistance market is expected to grow by USD 5.39 bn from 2020 to 2025, as per Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.02%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 3.39%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Analysis Report by Application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

The market is driven by factors such as the rising number of accidents. With the increasing number of vehicles on the road, road accident injuries and fatalities have increased over the decade, which has raised the demand for towing and other roadside assistance services. This will drive the growth of the global vehicle roadside assistance market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of services may impede market growth.

Major Vehicle Roadside Assistance Companies:

AA Ltd.

Allianz Group

ARC Europe SA

Best Roadside Service

Falck AS

Generali Group

Good Sam Enterprises LLC

RAC Group (Holdings) Ltd.

Sampo Plc

The Allstate Corp.

For additional inputs about the vendors operating in the market, View Our Free Sample

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Passenger cars - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - size and forecast 2020-2025

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:

Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market in North America : The mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in North America has been segmented by end-user (commercial, government, and residential), service (consulting and engineering, maintenance and support, and system integration), and geography (US, Canada , and Mexico ). Download Free Sample Report

The mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in has been segmented by end-user (commercial, government, and residential), service (consulting and engineering, maintenance and support, and system integration), and geography (US, , and ). Microinsurance Market: The microinsurance market has been segmented by type (property insurance, health insurance, life insurance, index insurance, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.02% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.39 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AA Ltd., Allianz Group, ARC Europe SA, Best Roadside Service, Falck AS, Generali Group, Good Sam Enterprises LLC, RAC Group (Holdings) Ltd., Sampo Plc, and The Allstate Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio